Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (SLGL) and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) Comparing side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 8 0.00 5.78M -1.79 0.00 Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 0.00 13.66M -0.64 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 68,483,412.32% 0% 0% Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3,167,903,525.05% -46.9% -37.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. is 8.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 8.3. The Current Ratio of rival Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 8.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 8.1. Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 12.8% and 12.6%. 79.39% are Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.53% are Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 0.69% 13.22% 40.75% 67.6% 48.98% 69.27% Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3.66% 1.61% -21.95% -27.97% -64.77% -5.95%

For the past year Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. has 69.27% stronger performance while Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -5.95% weaker performance.

Summary

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include TWIN and SIRS-T, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and VERED that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea. It is also involved in the development of generic dermatological drug products. Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. has collaboration with Perrigo; and Douglas Pharmaceuticals for the development and commercialization of a generic product candidate. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The companyÂ’s oncology development programs include sapacitabine, a novel orally-available nucleoside analog that is in Phase III clinical trial for the front-line treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes. Its oncology development programs also comprise Seliciclib, a first-generation cyclin dependent kinase (CDK) inhibitor that is in phase I/II combination study with sapacitabine for BRCA mutations; and CYC065, a second generation CDK inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors. In addition, the companyÂ’s oncology development programs include CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program that is in preclinical development stage. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Berkeley Heights, New Jersey.