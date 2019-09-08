Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (SLGL) and Codexis Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Comparing side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) and Codexis Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 8 575.00 N/A -1.79 0.00 Codexis Inc. 19 13.15 N/A -0.21 0.00

Profitability

Table 2 provides Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. and Codexis Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Codexis Inc. 0.00% -21.1% -13.5%

Liquidity

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 8.3 and a Quick Ratio of 8.3. Competitively, Codexis Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.4 and has 3.4 Quick Ratio. Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Codexis Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. and Codexis Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 12.8% and 92.2%. About 79.39% of Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Codexis Inc. has 3.9% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 0.69% 13.22% 40.75% 67.6% 48.98% 69.27% Codexis Inc. -1.5% -3.26% -6.08% 3.84% 37.09% 10%

For the past year Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. was more bullish than Codexis Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. beats Codexis Inc.

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include TWIN and SIRS-T, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and VERED that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea. It is also involved in the development of generic dermatological drug products. Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. has collaboration with Perrigo; and Douglas Pharmaceuticals for the development and commercialization of a generic product candidate. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

Codexis, Inc. discovers, develops, and sells protein catalysts. It also offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides protein catalyst screening and protein engineering services. In addition, it offers CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform, which helps in developing and delivering protein catalysts that perform chemical transformations. The companyÂ’s platform is used to discover novel biotherapeutic drug candidates for targeted human diseases, as well as for molecular biology and in vitro diagnostic enzymes. Its platform also improves the pharmaceuticals companies manufacturing productivity and efficiency, as well as helps in outsourcing the manufacture of the intermediates and active pharmaceutical ingredients. Further, the company develops biocatalysts for use in the fine chemicals market, including food and food ingredients, animal feed, flavors and fragrances, and agricultural chemicals. The company sells its products to pharmaceutical manufacturers through its direct sales and business development force in the United States and Europe. Codexis, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.