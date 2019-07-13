Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (SLGL) and Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) Comparison side by side

Both Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) and Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 7 30.82 N/A -1.80 0.00 Catalyst Biosciences Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -3.36 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. and Catalyst Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) and Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 0.00% -41.9% -39.4% Catalyst Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -32.6% -31.5%

Liquidity

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 13.5 while its Quick Ratio is 13.5. On the competitive side is, Catalyst Biosciences Inc. which has a 24.9 Current Ratio and a 24.9 Quick Ratio. Catalyst Biosciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. and Catalyst Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 13.7% and 74% respectively. Insiders held roughly 79.39% of Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.’s shares. Comparatively, 0.3% are Catalyst Biosciences Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 12% 10.58% 20.43% 8.89% -13.85% 30.23% Catalyst Biosciences Inc. -3.79% -4.11% -1.71% -14.81% -67.54% 9.38%

For the past year Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.’s stock price has bigger growth than Catalyst Biosciences Inc.

Summary

Catalyst Biosciences Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include TWIN and SIRS-T, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and VERED that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea. It is also involved in the development of generic dermatological drug products. Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. has collaboration with Perrigo; and Douglas Pharmaceuticals for the development and commercialization of a generic product candidate. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.