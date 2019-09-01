Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (SLGL) and AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) Comparison side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) and AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 8 547.32 N/A -1.79 0.00 AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 17.39 N/A 0.03 23.88

In table 1 we can see Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. and AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -11.1% 17.6%

Liquidity

8.3 and 8.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. Its rival AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.4 and 1.4 respectively. Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. and AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Meanwhile, AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus target price is $1, while its potential upside is 45.75%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. and AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 12.8% and 31.9% respectively. Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.’s share owned by insiders are 79.39%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.28% of AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 0.69% 13.22% 40.75% 67.6% 48.98% 69.27% AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. -10.03% -10.8% -31.77% -64.93% -70.3% -61.2%

For the past year Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. has 69.27% stronger performance while AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -61.2% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. beats AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include TWIN and SIRS-T, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and VERED that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea. It is also involved in the development of generic dermatological drug products. Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. has collaboration with Perrigo; and Douglas Pharmaceuticals for the development and commercialization of a generic product candidate. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted therapies for cancer and related diseases. The companyÂ’s pipeline of product candidates include Tivozanib, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) to optimize VEGF blockade; Ficlatuzumab, a hepatocyte growth factor (HGF) inhibitory antibody, which has completed Phase II trial that inhibits the activity of the HGF/c-Met pathway; and AV-203, an anti-ErbB3 specific monoclonal antibody that has completed a Phase I dose escalation study. Its development programs also comprise AV-380, a humanized IgG1 inhibitory monoclonal antibody for the treatment or prevention of cachexia; and the AV-353 platform for the potential treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company has strategic partnerships with CANbridge Life Sciences Ltd.; EUSA Pharma (UK) Limited; Novartis International Pharmaceutical Ltd.; Biodesix, Inc.; St. VincentÂ’s Hospital Sydney Limited; Biogen Idec International GmbH; and Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd. The company was formerly known as GenPath Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2005. AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.