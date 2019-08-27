Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (SLGL) and Applied Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) Contrasting side by side

Both Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) and Applied Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 8 554.81 N/A -1.79 0.00 Applied Therapeutics Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -4.17 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. and Applied Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. and Applied Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Applied Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. and Applied Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 12.8% and 0%. Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.’s share held by insiders are 79.39%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 0.69% 13.22% 40.75% 67.6% 48.98% 69.27% Applied Therapeutics Inc. 0.22% 10.32% 0% 0% 0% -3.3%

For the past year Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. has 69.27% stronger performance while Applied Therapeutics Inc. has -3.3% weaker performance.

Summary

On 4 of the 5 factors Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. beats Applied Therapeutics Inc.

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include TWIN and SIRS-T, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and VERED that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea. It is also involved in the development of generic dermatological drug products. Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. has collaboration with Perrigo; and Douglas Pharmaceuticals for the development and commercialization of a generic product candidate. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.