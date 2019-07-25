Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (SLGL) and Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) Contrasting side by side

Both Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) and Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 8 29.94 N/A -1.80 0.00 Amarin Corporation plc 19 23.65 N/A -0.38 0.00

Demonstrates Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. and Amarin Corporation plc earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 0.00% -41.9% -39.4% Amarin Corporation plc 0.00% -450.1% -39.8%

Liquidity

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 13.5 and 13.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Amarin Corporation plc are 2.2 and 1.8 respectively. Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Amarin Corporation plc.

Analyst Recommendations

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. and Amarin Corporation plc Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Amarin Corporation plc 0 0 4 3.00

Competitively the average price target of Amarin Corporation plc is $35.75, which is potential 93.35% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. and Amarin Corporation plc are owned by institutional investors at 13.7% and 48.7% respectively. Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.’s share owned by insiders are 79.39%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.8% of Amarin Corporation plc’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 12% 10.58% 20.43% 8.89% -13.85% 30.23% Amarin Corporation plc -3.04% -7.79% -1.05% -19.62% 427.1% 24.32%

For the past year Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. was more bullish than Amarin Corporation plc.

Summary

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Amarin Corporation plc.

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include TWIN and SIRS-T, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and VERED that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea. It is also involved in the development of generic dermatological drug products. Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. has collaboration with Perrigo; and Douglas Pharmaceuticals for the development and commercialization of a generic product candidate. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

Amarin Corporation plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product is Vascepa, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid capsule, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia. It is also involved in developing Vascepa for the treatment of patients with high triglyceride levels who are also on statin therapy for elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol levels. Amarin Corporation plc sells its product principally to wholesalers and specialty pharmacy providers. The company was formerly known as Ethical Holdings plc and changed its name to Amarin Corporation plc in 1999. Amarin Corporation plc was founded in 1989 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.