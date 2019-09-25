Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (SLGL) and Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMT) Comparison side by side

This is a contrast between Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) and Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMT) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 8 595.21 N/A -1.79 0.00 Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 21 0.00 N/A -3.62 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. and Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -79.1% -66.4%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. is 8.3 while its Current Ratio is 8.3. Meanwhile, Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7.6 while its Quick Ratio is 7.6. Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. and Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $33 consensus target price and a 52.57% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. and Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 12.8% and 86.3% respectively. Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.’s share held by insiders are 79.39%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.6% of Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 0.69% 13.22% 40.75% 67.6% 48.98% 69.27% Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 1.91% -9.03% -2.92% -15.79% -29.77% -19.52%

For the past year Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. had bullish trend while Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include TWIN and SIRS-T, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and VERED that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea. It is also involved in the development of generic dermatological drug products. Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. has collaboration with Perrigo; and Douglas Pharmaceuticals for the development and commercialization of a generic product candidate. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies in the United States and Europe. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy. Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. has strategic collaboration with an affiliate of Nestle Health Science US Holdings, Inc. for the advancement of food allergy therapeutics. The company was formerly known as Allergen Research Corporation and changed its name to Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2015. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.