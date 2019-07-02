Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (SLGL) and ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) Contrasting side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) and ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 7 26.82 N/A -1.80 0.00 ADMA Biologics Inc. 4 13.90 N/A -1.34 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. and ADMA Biologics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. and ADMA Biologics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 0.00% -41.9% -39.4% ADMA Biologics Inc. 0.00% -205.4% -62.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. are 13.5 and 13.5 respectively. Its competitor ADMA Biologics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.6 and its Quick Ratio is 2.4. Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than ADMA Biologics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. and ADMA Biologics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 ADMA Biologics Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

On the other hand, ADMA Biologics Inc.’s potential upside is 182.38% and its average price target is $10.9.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 13.7% of Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. shares and 57.4% of ADMA Biologics Inc. shares. 79.39% are Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 25.5% of ADMA Biologics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 12% 10.58% 20.43% 8.89% -13.85% 30.23% ADMA Biologics Inc. -11.35% -10.1% 23.61% -15.4% -15.4% 86.19%

For the past year Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. has weaker performance than ADMA Biologics Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. beats ADMA Biologics Inc.

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include TWIN and SIRS-T, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and VERED that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea. It is also involved in the development of generic dermatological drug products. Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. has collaboration with Perrigo; and Douglas Pharmaceuticals for the development and commercialization of a generic product candidate. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

ADMA Biologics, Inc., a late stage biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and intends to commercialize specialty plasma-based biologics for the treatment and prevention of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is RI-002 derived from human plasma, which has completed Phase III clinical study for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease. The company also operates source plasma collection facilities in Norcross and Marietta, Georgia. ADMA Biologics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is based in Ramsey, New Jersey.