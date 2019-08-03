Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (SLGL) and Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABEO) Contrasting side by side

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) and Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABEO) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 8 29.82 N/A -1.79 0.00 Abeona Therapeutics Inc. 6 48.23 N/A -1.36 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. and Abeona Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Abeona Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. are 8.3 and 8.3 respectively. Its competitor Abeona Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.3 and its Quick Ratio is 3.3. Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Abeona Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. and Abeona Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Abeona Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $24.17 average price target and a 898.76% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. and Abeona Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 12.8% and 64.4%. 79.39% are Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.3% of Abeona Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 0.69% 13.22% 40.75% 67.6% 48.98% 69.27% Abeona Therapeutics Inc. -30% -45.7% -66.45% -60.7% -81.09% -63.73%

For the past year Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. had bullish trend while Abeona Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include TWIN and SIRS-T, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and VERED that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea. It is also involved in the development of generic dermatological drug products. Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. has collaboration with Perrigo; and Douglas Pharmaceuticals for the development and commercialization of a generic product candidate. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy and plasma-based products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The companyÂ’s lead programs are ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B; and ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A. It is also developing EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); EB-201 for for epidermolysis bullosa (EB); ABO-201 gene therapy for juvenile Batten disease; ABO-202 gene therapy for treatment of infantile Batten disease; ABO-301, an AAV-based gene therapy for Fanconi anemia disorder; and ABO-302 using a novel CRISPR/Cas9-based gene editing approach to gene therapy program for rare blood diseases. In addition, the company is developing plasma-based protein therapy pipeline, including SDF Alpha, an alpha-1 protease inhibitor for inherited COPD using its proprietary salt diafiltration ethanol-free process. Further, it is involved in marketing MuGard, a mucoadhesive oral wound rinse for the management of mucositis, stomatitis, aphthous ulcers, and traumatic ulcers. Abeona Therapeutics Inc. has collaborations with EB Research Partnership and Epidermolysis Bullosa Medical Research Foundation that focus on gene therapy treatments for EB; and Brammer Bio for commercial translation of ABO-102. The company was formerly known as PlasmaTech Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Abeona Therapeutics Inc. in June 2015. Abeona Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is based in Dallas, Texas.