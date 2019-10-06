Sol Capital Management Co Trimmed Position in Citigroup (C) as Stock Price Rose; Hansberger Growth Investors LP Has Lowered Its Holding in Prudential Plc (PUK) by $873,975 as Valuation Declined

Hansberger Growth Investors Lp decreased its stake in Prudential Plc (PUK) by 17.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hansberger Growth Investors Lp sold 20,325 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.39% . The institutional investor held 93,532 shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.10 million, down from 113,857 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hansberger Growth Investors Lp who had been investing in Prudential Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.44B market cap company. The stock increased 2.04% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $35. About 289,404 shares traded. Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) has declined 11.55% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.55% the S&P500. Some Historical PUK News: 14/03/2018 – PRUDENTIAL PLC PRU.L – US SEPARATE ACCOUNT NET INFLOWS 6 OF £3.5 BLN CONTRIBUTING TO SEPARATE ACCOUNT ASSETS 19 PER CENT 1 HIGHER AT £130.5 BLN; 02/04/2018 – RBI: PRUDENTIAL NORMS FOR CLASSIFICATION, VALUATION AND OPERATI; 11/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Overseas Regulatory Announcement From Prudential Plc; 14/03/2018 – PRUDENTIAL PLC PRU.L – PAUL MANDUCA, CHAIRMAN OF PRUDENTIAL PLC, SAID: ” DECISION TO DEMERGE M&G PRUDENTIAL FOLLOWS A RIGOROUS REVIEW BY BOARD WHICH CONSIDERED ALL OPTIONS, INCLUDING STATUS QUO, AND; 07/03/2018 – SANDOWN CAPITAL LTD – PRUDENTIAL INVESTMENT MANAGERS (SOUTH AFRICA) CUTS STAKE IN CO TO 0.028%; 14/03/2018 – Prudential to split in new world order for British insurers; 30/04/2018 – APRA RELEASES FINAL REPORT ON CBA PRUDENTIAL INQUIRY; 22/03/2018 – Hispanicize Event Announces Winners of the Prudential 2018 Positive Impact Awards; 22/03/2018 – Moody’s: Comm 2015-CCRE26, Cd 2016-CD1, Cd 2016-CD2, Cd 2017-CD3, Comm 2016-COR1 And Jpmdb 2017-C5 Unaffected By The Assumption Of Prudential Plaza Loan; 14/03/2018 – Prudential PLC 2017 Solvency II Surplus GBP13.3B

Sol Capital Management Co decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc. (C) by 10.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sol Capital Management Co sold 4,590 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The hedge fund held 41,228 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.89M, down from 45,818 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sol Capital Management Co who had been investing in Citigroup Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $153.01B market cap company. The stock increased 2.22% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $68.18. About 10.68M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 28/03/2018 – Citigroup: Tier 1 Capital to Decrease by About $121.3M; 09/03/2018 – Fortunate100: Morgan Stanley, Citi plan Brexit job moves – sources| Reuters; 26/04/2018 – Citigroup Says Buy 3% 10-Year Treasuries, Target Rally to 2.65%; 23/04/2018 – Emerging Market Bond Sales Up 11% in 2018, Citi Leads; 06/03/2018 – CITIGROUP SAID TO APPOINT DELLA PIETRA TO RUN CITI HOLDINGS; 11/04/2018 – Capital Area Asset Builders, the District of Columbia, and Citi Community Development Announce Final Push for Eligible Working DC Residents to Claim EITC This Tax Season; 20/03/2018 – FENNER PLC FENR.L : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 610P FROM 525P; 22/03/2018 – David Enrich: Breaking: Citigroup imposes restrictions on gun sales by its business customers. Scoop from @tiffkhsu; 13/04/2018 – Corbat Sees Citigroup Sustaining Equity Revenue Gains: TOPLive; 14/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC AMAT.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $70

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.98 earnings per share, up 13.79% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.44B for 8.61 P/E if the $1.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual earnings per share reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.20% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 46 investors sold C shares while 485 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 336 raised stakes. 1.66 billion shares or 6.33% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 159,420 are held by Norinchukin Fincl Bank The. Mason Street Advsrs holds 0.49% or 329,798 shares in its portfolio. L S Advisors has invested 0.04% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Cap Planning Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.14% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Crestwood Advisors Gp Lc stated it has 3,003 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Academy Mgmt Tx owns 502,559 shares for 7.89% of their portfolio. 440,165 were reported by Utah Retirement Systems. Heritage Wealth Advisors holds 6,287 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Life Insur Communication reported 77,379 shares. Brown Advisory Incorporated has 158,363 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. The New York-based New York State Teachers Retirement has invested 0.61% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Bollard Grp Ltd Liability holds 1,149 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Regentatlantic Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 122,526 shares or 0.58% of the stock. Great Lakes Advsrs Llc invested 1.39% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Community Tru And Inv has invested 1.94% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Sol Capital Management Co, which manages about $1.79B and $367.96 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corp. (NYSE:CVS) by 6,451 shares to 27,233 shares, valued at $1.48 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pimco Short Maturity Etf (MINT) by 3,142 shares in the quarter, for a total of 48,747 shares, and has risen its stake in Centurylink Inc. (NYSE:CTL).