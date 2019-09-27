Sol Capital Management Co Position in Centurylink (CTL) Increased by $1.19 Million; United Technologies Com (UTX) Holder Appleton Partners Boosted Stake by $579,410

Appleton Partners Inc increased its stake in United Technologies Corp Com (UTX) by 19.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Appleton Partners Inc bought 4,457 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 27,687 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.61 million, up from 23,230 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Appleton Partners Inc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $118.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $137.53. About 2.56M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 16/03/2018 – UTX CEO: PORTFOLIO REVIEW TO BEGIN AFTER ROCKWELL DEAL CLOSE; 04/05/2018 – THIRD POINTS SAYS UNITED TECHNOLOGIES UTX.N SHOULD BE SPLIT INTO THREE, INTENDS TO WORK “CONSTRUCTIVELY” WITH COMPANY ON PORTFOLIO REVIEW-LETTER; 09/05/2018 – Fit For A King: UTC Aerospace Systems Providing Key Power Transmission Components For America’s Most Powerful Helicopter, The S; 02/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – EU set to clear $23 billion UTC, Rockwell Collins deal; 30/05/2018 – OTIS SAYS AWARDED CONTRACT FOR INSTALLATION OF 171 ESCALATORS AND MOVING WALKWAYS, WITH A 15-YEAR MAINTENANCE CONTRACT AND “MID-LIFE” RENOVATIONS; 23/05/2018 – United Technologies: Several Thousand Positions to Be Net New Jobs; 04/05/2018 – DANIEL LOEB’S THIRD POINT SAYS HAS BEEN TALKING WITH UNITED TECHNOLOGIES ABOUT “WEAK OPERATING PERFORMANCE”, DISADVANTAGES OF CONGLOMERATE STRUCTURE – LETTER; 03/04/2018 – Amazon finishes higher despite Trump’s new threat on shipping rates; 12/03/2018 – Space Weather: G1 Watch for 14 and 15 March, 2018 UTC Days; 23/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES TO MAKE $15B INVESTMENT IN U.S. NEXT 5 YRS

Sol Capital Management Co increased its stake in Centurylink Inc. (CTL) by 180.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sol Capital Management Co bought 108,370 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.43% . The hedge fund held 168,452 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.98M, up from 60,082 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sol Capital Management Co who had been investing in Centurylink Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.94% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $12.54. About 7.83M shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 35.14% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 05/05/2018 – About an hour after the doors at CenturyLink Center in Omaha were opened, there were already hundreds of people in line to get into the exhibit; 10/05/2018 – CENTURYLINK INC CTL.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $18 FROM $17; 09/05/2018 – CENTURYLINK INC SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF ABOUT 16% OF REVENUE; 29/03/2018 – TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LIMITED HAD PREVIOSULY REPORTED 8.7 PCT STAKE IN CENTURYLINK INC AS OF FEBRUARY 5, 2018 – SEC FILING; 13/03/2018 – North American FTTH and Advanced Broadband Market Report 2017 Forecast to 2021 – Projected Record Level Growth Being Driven by AT&T, CenturyLink and Google – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 14/03/2018 – DOJ OKS CENTURYLINK PROPOSED SALE OF FORMER LEVEL 3 ASSETS; 29/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK HOLDER TEMASEK HOLDINGS REPORTS 9.7% STAKE; 05/04/2018 – CENTURYLINK HOLDER TEMASEK BOOSTED STAKE TO 11.0%; 03/05/2018 – Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation of Globalstar, Inc. on Behalf of Stockholders – GSAT; 06/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK SAYS PERRY TO REMAIN CHAIRMAN OF BOARD

Appleton Partners Inc, which manages about $6.06B and $809.10M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com (NYSE:JPM) by 5,445 shares to 159,611 shares, valued at $17.85 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nxp Semiconductors N V Com (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 8,041 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,096 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Series Trust Blomberg Brc (FLRN).

More notable recent United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “4 Top Industrial Stocks to Watch in September – Motley Fool” on September 05, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Norfolk Southern elects Claude Mongeau to board of directors – Atlanta Business Chronicle – Atlanta Business Chronicle” published on September 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “My Dividend Growth Rates – Seeking Alpha” on September 25, 2019. More interesting news about United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Hedge Fund Managers Are Wrong About the United Technologies-Raytheon Merger – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why United Technologies Stock Slumped 11% in May – Motley Fool” with publication date: June 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 45 investors sold UTX shares while 537 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 463 raised stakes. 667.41 million shares or 0.19% less from 668.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.29, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 63 investors sold CTL shares while 170 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 776.49 million shares or 13.47% less from 897.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Sol Capital Management Co, which manages about $1.79 billion and $367.96 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) by 15,100 shares to 174,500 shares, valued at $3.95M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Msci Brazil Index Etf (EWZ) by 8,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 91,975 shares, and cut its stake in Oaktree Capital Group Llc (NYSE:OAK).

More notable recent CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Better Buy: CenturyLink vs. AT&T – The Motley Fool” on September 23, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Top Stocks Under $20 – Motley Fool” published on September 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) A Good Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “CenturyLink Acquires Video Delivery Innovator Streamroot – PRNewswire” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did You Manage To Avoid CenturyLink’s (NYSE:CTL) Devastating 73% Share Price Drop? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 02, 2019.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.35 million activity. 15,000 shares valued at $147,155 were bought by Dev Indraneel on Thursday, May 23. GLENN T MICHAEL had bought 20,000 shares worth $196,600 on Wednesday, May 22. STOREY JEFFREY K also bought $491,480 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) shares. PERRY HARVEY P bought $109,192 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) on Wednesday, May 15.