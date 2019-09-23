Sol Capital Management Co Position in Centurylink (CTL) Increased by $1.19 Million; Danaher (DHR) Market Valuation Rose While Adi Capital Management Upped Holding

Adi Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Danaher Corporation (DHR) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adi Capital Management Llc bought 3,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.80% . The institutional investor held 9,000 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.29M, up from 6,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adi Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Danaher Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $105.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $146.47. About 2.92 million shares traded or 28.91% up from the average. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 38.00% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.00% the S&P500. Some Historical DHR News: 25/04/2018 – DANAHER APPROACHED GE ABOUT DEAL FOR GE’S LIFE-SCIENCES UNIT – WSJ, CITING; 10/04/2018 – Beckman Coulter Diagnostics Announces Worldwide Commercialization of the Access Sensitive Estradiol; 09/03/2018 – Danaher To Acquire Integrated DNA Technologies

Sol Capital Management Co increased its stake in Centurylink Inc. (CTL) by 180.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sol Capital Management Co bought 108,370 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.43% . The hedge fund held 168,452 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.98 million, up from 60,082 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sol Capital Management Co who had been investing in Centurylink Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.26% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $12.52. About 18.26M shares traded or 51.57% up from the average. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 35.14% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 05/04/2018 – CenturyLink Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Globalstar Buyout Alert – National Securities Law Firm Seeks Higher Price for Globalstar Shareholders in Connection with Propos; 09/05/2018 – CenturyLink 1Q Net $115M; 26/04/2018 – Globalstar Buyout Alert – National Securities Law Firm Seeks Higher Price for Globalstar Shareholders in Connection with Proposed Buyout, and Encourages Shareholders to Contact Law Firm Tripp Levy PLLC for More Information; 29/03/2018 – TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LIMITED REPORTS 9.7 PCT STAKE IN CENTURYLINK INC AS OF MARCH 27, 2018 – SEC FILING; 10/05/2018 – CENTURYLINK INC CTL.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $18 FROM $17; 03/05/2018 – CenturyLink to participate in J.P. Morgan investor conference; 25/04/2018 – GLOBALSTAR – UPON COMPLETION OF MERGER, THERMO COMPANIES EXPECTS TO INITIATE A RIGHTS OFFERING OF UP TO $100 MLN FOR MINORITY SHAREHOLDERS; 06/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK INC – BRUCE HANKS HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS LEAD INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR; 09/05/2018 – CENTURYLINK 1Q ADJ EPS 25C

Sol Capital Management Co, which manages about $1.79 billion and $367.96M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Msci Brazil Index Etf (EWZ) by 8,300 shares to 91,975 shares, valued at $4.02M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Qqq Trust Series 1 by 5,380 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 60,538 shares, and cut its stake in Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.29, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 63 investors sold CTL shares while 170 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 776.49 million shares or 13.47% less from 897.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 2,777 were reported by Tradewinds Capital Management Ltd Liability. Brinker Capital reported 12,375 shares. Yorktown Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.07% or 15,400 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys reported 1.36M shares. Creative Planning owns 0% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 106,621 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Com holds 0.02% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) or 102,302 shares. Mount Lucas Mgmt LP holds 0.96% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 481,142 shares. First Interstate Commercial Bank accumulated 320 shares. Cornerstone Inv Prns Ltd invested 0.07% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Dupont Management Corporation has 530,396 shares. Credit Agricole S A has 6 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Capstone Invest Advsrs Ltd Co holds 0.01% or 153,479 shares in its portfolio. Salem Invest Counselors accumulated 0% or 1,236 shares. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Limited Liability invested 0.13% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Barnett Inc accumulated 7 shares or 0% of the stock.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.35 million activity. CLONTZ STEVEN T had bought 37,000 shares worth $404,250 on Friday, May 10. PERRY HARVEY P bought $109,192 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) on Wednesday, May 15. The insider GLENN T MICHAEL bought 20,000 shares worth $196,600. Shares for $147,155 were bought by Dev Indraneel.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.18, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 38 investors sold DHR shares while 447 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 287 raised stakes. 536.72 million shares or 3.84% less from 558.16 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 2,690 were accumulated by Harvest Management. Enterprise Financial Svcs holds 0.12% or 3,990 shares in its portfolio. 12,161 are held by Advisory Serv Net Ltd. Findlay Park Ptnrs Llp has invested 5.29% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Bryn Mawr Co stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Perella Weinberg Ptnrs Cap Limited Partnership owns 31,765 shares or 0.2% of their US portfolio. Mason Street Ltd Co holds 0.27% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) or 89,852 shares. The Rhode Island-based Amica Mutual Insur Communications has invested 0.46% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Redmond Asset Management Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.85% or 13,894 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas invested 0% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Charter Tru Comm has invested 0.43% of its portfolio in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Douglass Winthrop Advsr Limited Liability Company accumulated 42,274 shares or 0.24% of the stock. Stack Financial Mngmt has 3.71% invested in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) for 231,298 shares. Winch Advisory Svcs Ltd has invested 0% of its portfolio in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Segall Bryant And Hamill Ltd Co has 0.83% invested in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR).