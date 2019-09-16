Sol Capital Management Co Increased Cvs Health Corp. (CVS) Holding by $348,354 as Stock Declined; Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity Has Lowered Position in Southwest Gas Holdings (SWX) as Shares Rose

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity decreased its stake in Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (SWX) by 10.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity sold 18,545 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.95% . The institutional investor held 158,245 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.18 million, down from 176,790 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity who had been investing in Southwest Gas Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.04B market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $92.73. About 26,372 shares traded. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) has risen 16.22% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.22% the S&P500. Some Historical SWX News: 04/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Southwest Gas – 04/04/2018 09:13 AM; 25/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Southwest Gas – 03/25/2018 08:33 PM; 02/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Southwest Gas Co – 04/02/2018 05:30 PM; 07/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST GAS 1Q OPER REV. $754.3M; 15/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Southwest Gas – 03/15/2018 09:09 AM; 24/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Southwest Gas – 04/24/2018 02:57 PM; 07/05/2018 – SWX SEES FY OPER INCOME RELATIVELY UNCHANGED, MODESTLY HIGHER; 07/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST GAS HOLDINGS INC – CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN 2018 ARE ESTIMATED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $670 MLN; 07/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST GAS HOLDINGS INC – ON A COMPARATIVE BASIS, 2018 OPERATING INCOME IS EXPECTED TO BE RELATIVELY FLAT OR MODESTLY HIGHER BETWEEN YEARS; 07/05/2018 – Southwest Gas 1Q Net $79.1M

Sol Capital Management Co increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp. (CVS) by 31.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sol Capital Management Co bought 6,451 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The hedge fund held 27,233 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.48 million, up from 20,782 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sol Capital Management Co who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $63.47. About 1.29 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500.

Analysts await Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.28 earnings per share, up 12.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.25 per share. SWX’s profit will be $15.21 million for 82.79 P/E if the $0.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.41 actual earnings per share reported by Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -31.71% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.38 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 24 investors sold SWX shares while 69 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 44.24 million shares or 2.36% more from 43.21 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Republic Invest Mgmt stated it has 2,528 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 6,898 were reported by Sg Americas Securities. Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Llc holds 0.03% or 767,471 shares. Moreover, Affinity Invest Advsr Llc has 0.16% invested in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) for 6,202 shares. Parkside Bank And Trust owns 0.03% invested in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) for 1,156 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0% of its portfolio in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) for 7,722 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund, New York-based fund reported 99,838 shares. Farmers And Merchants Investments Incorporated invested in 3,911 shares or 0.02% of the stock. 11,572 are owned by Art Advisors Limited Liability. Moreover, Toronto Dominion Commercial Bank has 0% invested in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX). Price T Rowe Md accumulated 3.59M shares. Massachusetts-based Martingale Asset LP has invested 0.14% in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX). Renaissance Lc reported 34,800 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund invested in 0.05% or 36,239 shares. Aqr Capital Mngmt Lc has invested 0.03% in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX).

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity, which manages about $12.10B and $645.52M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) by 4,850 shares to 50,815 shares, valued at $8.94 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) by 19,690 shares in the quarter, for a total of 109,611 shares, and has risen its stake in Acuity Brands Inc (NYSE:AYI).

