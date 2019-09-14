Sol Capital Management Co Has Upped Its Cvs Health Corp. (CVS) Position by $348,354; Stock Declined; Cohen & Steers Lifted Public Storage (PSA) Holding by $509.85 Million as Shares Rose

Cohen & Steers Inc increased its stake in Public Storage (PSA) by 36.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cohen & Steers Inc bought 2.14 million shares as the company’s stock rose 9.35% . The institutional investor held 8.05 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.92 billion, up from 5.91 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc who had been investing in Public Storage for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.46% or $6.13 during the last trading session, reaching $243.45. About 1.13M shares traded or 35.30% up from the average. Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) has risen 13.17% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.17% the S&P500.

Sol Capital Management Co increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp. (CVS) by 31.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sol Capital Management Co bought 6,451 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The hedge fund held 27,233 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.48 million, up from 20,782 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sol Capital Management Co who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $83.31B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $64.06. About 5.83 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500.

Sol Capital Management Co, which manages about $1.79 billion and $367.96 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 4,590 shares to 41,228 shares, valued at $2.89 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oaktree Capital Group Llc (NYSE:OAK) by 11,650 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 53,900 shares, and cut its stake in Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 90 investors sold CVS shares while 441 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 481 raised stakes. 948.80 million shares or 2.10% less from 969.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Cohen & Steers Inc, which manages about $36.06B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nuveen Ins T/F Adv Municipal (NEA) by 110,062 shares to 259,971 shares, valued at $3.59 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 6,123 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,207 shares, and cut its stake in Blackrock Muniyield Insured (MYI).