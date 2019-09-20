Sol Capital Management Co Has Trimmed Citigroup (C) Position as Share Price Rose; As Ares Coml Real Estate (ACRE) Market Value Rose, Greenwich Investment Management Has Lifted Stake

Greenwich Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Ares Coml Real Estate Corp (ACRE) by 161.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwich Investment Management Inc bought 147,318 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.68% . The institutional investor held 238,578 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.55 million, up from 91,260 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Ares Coml Real Estate Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $453.38M market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $15.7. About 76,230 shares traded. Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE) has risen 7.97% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ACRE News: 23/05/2018 – Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation to Present on a Panel at the Keefe, Bruyette & Woods 2018 Mortgage Finance & Asset; 01/05/2018 – ARES COMMERCIAL 1Q ADJ EPS 33C, EST. 30C; 24/04/2018 – Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation Appoints Edmond N. Moriarty, III to its Board of Directors; 25/04/2018 – Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation Schedules Earnings Release for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2018; 24/04/2018 – Ares Comml Real Estate Corp Appoints Edmond N. Moriarty III to Its Bd of Directors; 04/04/2018 – Ares Commercial at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By KBW Today; 01/05/2018 – ARES COMMERCIAL 1Q EPS 33C; 23/05/2018 – Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation to Present on a Panel at the Keefe, Bruyette & Woods 2018 Mortgage Finance & Asset Management Conference; 01/05/2018 – Ares Commercial Real Est 1Q EPS 33c; 24/04/2018 – Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation Appoints Edmond N. Moriarty, lll to its Board of Directors

Sol Capital Management Co decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc. (C) by 10.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sol Capital Management Co sold 4,590 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The hedge fund held 41,228 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.89 million, down from 45,818 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sol Capital Management Co who had been investing in Citigroup Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $158.51B market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $70.17. About 4.34 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 27/03/2018 – CITI’S WILLEM BUITER COMMENTS ON BLOOMBERG TV; 07/05/2018 – Mexican presidential campaigns meeting with BlackRock’s Larry Fink; 17/05/2018 – HK Regulator SFC Reprimands, Fines Citigroup Global Markets Asia for Listing Sponsor Failures; 07/03/2018 – AT&T: Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan Securities, Citigroup Global Markets and Morgan Stanley to be IPO’s Joint Book-Running Manager; 22/05/2018 – NEXT BANXICO POLICY MOVE SEEN AS +25 BPS, CITI SURVEY SHOWS; 20/04/2018 – ENDESA ELE.MC : CITIGROUP RAISES TO BUY; 07/05/2018 – ValueAct Continues to Add to Citigroup Position ‘Opportunistically’ — Letter; 18/04/2018 – C: Citi to hire bitcoin pros to find cryptocurrency risk, Busine; 28/03/2018 – Citi appoints Cecilia Ronan as new Irish head; 18/04/2018 – CITI TO FIND NEW GLOBAL CORPORATE BANK HEAD FOR TECH GROUP

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.98 EPS, up 13.79% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.47B for 8.86 P/E if the $1.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual EPS reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.20% EPS growth.

Sol Capital Management Co, which manages about $1.79B and $367.96M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centurylink Inc. (NYSE:CTL) by 108,370 shares to 168,452 shares, valued at $1.98 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cvs Health Corp. (NYSE:CVS) by 6,451 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,233 shares, and has risen its stake in Pimco Total Return Etf (BOND).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 46 investors sold C shares while 485 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 336 raised stakes. 1.66 billion shares or 6.33% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, National Pension Service has 0.62% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Montgomery Inv Mngmt Inc stated it has 5,442 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Swedbank owns 0.94% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 2.96M shares. Greenleaf Tru holds 0.18% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) or 158,975 shares. 163,352 are held by World Asset Mngmt Incorporated. Lincluden Management stated it has 0.22% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). California-based First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca has invested 0.13% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Advsr holds 1.19% or 284,913 shares in its portfolio. Estabrook Capital Mgmt has invested 0% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Brinker reported 110,274 shares stake. Gamco Incorporated Et Al reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Perella Weinberg Prtn Mgmt LP has 117,216 shares. Parkside Fincl Bank accumulated 3,503 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas reported 491,000 shares. Tokio Marine Asset Mngmt holds 0.1% or 8,533 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Intelsat target boosted on C-band order – Seeking Alpha” on September 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The Citigroup (NYSE:C) Share Price Is Up 36% And Shareholders Are Holding On – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Financials are hurting mutual funds’ performance, Goldman says – Seeking Alpha” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Learnbonds.com and their article: “Citigroup’s (NYSE:C) CEO: Falling Interest Rates in the US Will Be Positive Overall – LearnBonds” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Citibank August credit-card charge-off rate improves – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.55, from 1.85 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 13 investors sold ACRE shares while 37 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 17.00 million shares or 9.66% less from 18.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Us Commercial Bank De reported 7,111 shares. San Francisco Sentry Investment Grp (Ca) accumulated 48 shares. Raymond James & Assocs holds 31,651 shares. State Street invested in 770,940 shares. Voya Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 30,725 shares. Clear Harbor Asset Management Ltd Liability holds 0.15% or 50,117 shares. Prudential Fincl Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE). Great West Life Assurance Can has 4,396 shares. Wells Fargo Company Mn accumulated 264,105 shares or 0% of the stock. Vanguard accumulated 1.34M shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys, Florida-based fund reported 26,692 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems holds 28,892 shares. Advisory Service Ntwk Limited Liability, Georgia-based fund reported 100 shares. Pnc Grp Inc, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 2,006 shares. Ares Limited Liability Com invested in 21,415 shares.

More notable recent Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp (ACRE) – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Size matters. Big US farms get even bigger amid China trade war – StreetInsider.com” published on September 17, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Will Stevens’ Lakeview at Mendenhall Oaks shows strong early sales – Triad Business Journal” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Hawaii trust sells land beneath Waikiki resort to iStar affiliate for $195M – Pacific Business News (Honolulu)” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Developer buys final slice of tower site – Nashville Business Journal” with publication date: September 20, 2019.