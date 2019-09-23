Sol Capital Management Co Has Trimmed Carlyle Group (CG) Position by $332,200; Share Value Rose; Qs Investors Boosted Its Shoe Carnival (SCVL) Position by $841,050

Sol Capital Management Co decreased its stake in Carlyle Group (CG) by 7.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sol Capital Management Co sold 15,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.34% . The hedge fund held 174,500 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.95M, down from 189,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sol Capital Management Co who had been investing in Carlyle Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.08B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $26.62. About 809,752 shares traded. The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:CG) has declined 0.21% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.21% the S&P500. Some Historical CG News: 14/03/2018 – DISCOVERORG REPORTS STRATEGIC INVESTMENT FROM CARLYLE GROUP; 11/04/2018 – CARLYLE GROUP – ONTARIO TEACHERS’ PENSION PLAN TO ACQUIRE 40% STAKE IN EUROPEAN CAMPING GROUP (ECG); 16/03/2018 – Javier Blas: EXCLUSIVE: #Oil Trader Vitol and Private Equity Group Carlyle to Announce @VaroEnergy IPO Next Week — via…; 09/05/2018 – Carlyle stages $2.8bn South Korea divestment; 29/05/2018 – Moody’s: Carlyle Global Market Strategies Clo 2015-2, Ltd. Ratings Unaffected By Refinancing Upon A Redemption; 02/04/2018 – Carlyle Is Said to Be Parting Ways With Two Property Executives; 26/04/2018 – AKERS BIOSCIENCES INC AKER.O SAYS APPOINTED RICHARD CARLYLE TARBOX lll AS INTERIM NON-EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 08/03/2018 – MEDNAX, CARLYLE, TPG AND HELLMAN & FRIEDMAN DECLINED TO COMMENT; 11/03/2018 – Japan’s heirless companies find a new successor: Carlyle, Citic and global equity; 24/04/2018 – MEDIA-Advent, Carlyle, General Atlantic in race to buy Pepe’s Indian unit – Mint

Qs Investors Llc increased its stake in Shoe Carnival Inc (SCVL) by 769.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qs Investors Llc bought 31,150 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.63% . The institutional investor held 35,200 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $972,000, up from 4,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qs Investors Llc who had been investing in Shoe Carnival Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $479.47 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $32.68. About 122,968 shares traded. Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) has declined 18.91% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.91% the S&P500. Some Historical SCVL News: 24/05/2018 – SHOE CARNIVAL 1Q EPS 83C, EST. 71C; 27/03/2018 – Shoe Carnival Sees FY Comparable Store Sales Flat to Up Low Single Digits; 24/05/2018 – Shoe Carnival Sees 2018 EPS $1.90-EPS $2.05; 24/05/2018 – Shoe Carnival 1Q EPS 83c; 26/03/2018 – Shoe Carnival Short-Interest Ratio Rises 11% to 18 Days; 27/03/2018 – Shoe Carnival Sees FY EPS $1.85-EPS $2.00; 24/05/2018 – Shoe Carnival Reports Comparable Store Sales Increase of 1.3 %; 27/03/2018 – Shoe Carnival 4Q Loss/Shr 24c; 11/04/2018 – Northpointe Capital Buys New 1.1% Position in Shoe Carnival; 24/05/2018 – SHOE CARNIVAL INC SCVL.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $1.013 BLN TO $1.02 BLN

Analysts await The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:CG) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.37 earnings per share, up 48.00% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.25 per share. CG’s profit will be $126.26 million for 17.99 P/E if the $0.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual earnings per share reported by The Carlyle Group L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -35.09% negative EPS growth.