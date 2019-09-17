Sol Capital Management Co Has Raised Its Stake in Cvs Health Corp. (CVS) as Stock Value Declined; Lennox Intl (LII) Holder Pioneer Investment Management Has Trimmed Its Holding as Share Price Declined

Sol Capital Management Co increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp. (CVS) by 31.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sol Capital Management Co bought 6,451 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The hedge fund held 27,233 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.48 million, up from 20,782 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sol Capital Management Co who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $63.58. About 2.34 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 06/03/2018 – CVS Offers $40 Billion of Bonds to Buy Aetna, Third-Largest Deal; 12/04/2018 – Global Commercial Vehicle Airbag Systems Market Forecast to 2021 – Rising Demand for CVs Owing to Increasing Developments in Construction Sector – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 14/03/2018 – CVS Health Corporation Announces Quarterly Dividend; 13/04/2018 – CVS Health Names Marc-David Munk, MD, MPH, MHCM, as Chief Medical Officer of MinuteClinic and Associate Chief Medical Officer o; 16/03/2018 – CVS Health is now offering GlaxoSmithKline’s shingles vaccine, Shingrix, at stores nationwide; 13/04/2018 – Dr. Marc-David Munk will join CVS as chief medical officer for MinuteClinics; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.59-Adj EPS $1.64; 28/03/2018 – FDA HEAD GOTTLIEB SAYS CONSOLIDATION OF PHARMACY BENEFIT MANAGERS OPENS DOOR TO MORE “GAMES” BY PHARMA TO BLOCK GENERICS; 14/05/2018 – Correction: CVS is buying Aetna; 11/05/2018 – CVS HEALTH: ALREADY POSITIONED TO IMPLEMENT MANY KEY PROPOSALS

Pioneer Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Lennox Intl Inc (LII) by 4.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pioneer Investment Management Inc analyzed 1,517 shares as the company's stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 32,243 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.87 million, down from 33,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pioneer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Lennox Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $9.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $236.72. About 135,455 shares traded. Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) has risen 20.14% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.14% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 90 investors sold CVS shares while 441 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 481 raised stakes. 948.80 million shares or 2.10% less from 969.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Sol Capital Management Co, which manages about $1.79B and $367.96 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oaktree Capital Group Llc (NYSE:OAK) by 11,650 shares to 53,900 shares, valued at $2.67 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Kbw Bank Etf by 8,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 272,784 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P Oil & Gas Explor & Pr (XOP).

Pioneer Investment Management Inc, which manages about $65.36 billion and $122.18B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bhp Billiton Adr (NYSE:BHP) by 25,551 shares to 344,681 shares, valued at $20.03 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Rogers Communications Inc (NYSE:RCI) by 21,938 shares in the quarter, for a total of 313,058 shares, and has risen its stake in Franklin Res Inc (NYSE:BEN).

Analysts await Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $3.59 earnings per share, up 31.99% or $0.87 from last year’s $2.72 per share. LII’s profit will be $139.02 million for 16.48 P/E if the $3.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.74 actual earnings per share reported by Lennox International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.01% negative EPS growth.

