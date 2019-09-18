Sol Capital Management Co Has Raised Its Holding in Centurylink (CTL) as Share Price Rose; As Heartland Finl Usa (HTLF) Shares Rose, Holder Atwood & Palmer Has Upped Its Stake

Atwood & Palmer Inc increased its stake in Heartland Finl Usa Inc (HTLF) by 354.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atwood & Palmer Inc bought 9,073 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.18% . The institutional investor held 11,631 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $520,000, up from 2,558 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc who had been investing in Heartland Finl Usa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $46.15. About 66,062 shares traded. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) has declined 17.56% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.56% the S&P500. Some Historical HTLF News: 08/05/2018 – Heartland Financial Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – HEARTLAND FINANCIAL 1Q EPS 76C, EST. 86C; 18/05/2018 – Lee Named President and Chief Executive Officer of Heartland Financial USA, Inc; 21/05/2018 – HEARTLAND FINL SEES PURCHASE ADDING TO EPS IMMEDIATELY; 27/04/2018 – Heartland Financial USA, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 18/05/2018 – Heartland Financial: Bruce Lee Named CEO, Effective June 1; 07/05/2018 – Heartland Financial Presenting at Conference May 9; 18/05/2018 – Heartland Financial: Current CEO Lynn B. Fuller Will Remain as Operating Executive Chmn; 18/05/2018 – LEE NAMED PRESIDENT & CEO OF HEARTLAND FINL USA,; 30/04/2018 – Heartland Financial 1Q Net $23.3M

Sol Capital Management Co increased its stake in Centurylink Inc. (CTL) by 180.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sol Capital Management Co bought 108,370 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.43% . The hedge fund held 168,452 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.98 million, up from 60,082 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sol Capital Management Co who had been investing in Centurylink Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $12.81. About 12.49 million shares traded or 2.15% up from the average. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 35.14% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 09/05/2018 – CENTURYLINK INC SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF ABOUT 16% OF REVENUE; 03/05/2018 – Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation of Globalstar, Inc. on Behalf of Stockholders – GSAT; 29/03/2018 – TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LIMITED REPORTS 9.7 PCT STAKE IN CENTURYLINK INC AS OF MARCH 27, 2018 – SEC FILING; 14/03/2018 – Department of Justice approves CenturyLink’s proposed sale of former Level 3 metro network assets in Boise area to Syringa Networks; 26/04/2018 – Globalstar Buyout Alert – National Securities Law Firm Seeks Higher Price for Globalstar Shareholders in Connection with Proposed Buyout, and Encourages Shareholders to Contact Law Firm Tripp Levy PLLC for More Information; 14/03/2018 – DOJ OKS CENTURYLINK PROPOSED SALE OF FORMER LEVEL 3 ASSETS; 15/05/2018 – CenturyLink Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 22/04/2018 – DJ CenturyLink Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTL); 28/03/2018 – Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Tom Hiddleston Of Marvel’s “Avengers: Infinity War” Headline ACE Comic Con Seattle At The WaMu Theater & CenturyLink Field Event Center; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Telecom and Utilities Adds CenturyLink

Atwood & Palmer Inc, which manages about $599.83M and $740.42M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 10,155 shares to 96,934 shares, valued at $28.47M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd by 55,550 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 340,365 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd.

Since August 28, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $41,760 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.6 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.12, from 1.48 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 13 investors sold HTLF shares while 32 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 18.05 million shares or 0.57% less from 18.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Earnest Partners Llc invested in 0.62% or 1.54 million shares. Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag accumulated 26,327 shares. Mariner Ltd Co reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF). Rhumbline Advisers reported 46,795 shares. The Massachusetts-based Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 0% in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF). Citadel Advsr Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% or 37,974 shares. Fincl Counselors Inc holds 170,115 shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. Cwm Limited invested in 550 shares or 0% of the stock. Raymond James Associates owns 4,661 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Qs Invsts Ltd Llc owns 60,674 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Md owns 18,112 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 4,843 are held by Amalgamated Retail Bank. Hgk Asset Mgmt owns 8,063 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Congress Asset Mngmt Ma holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) for 8,963 shares. 372 were accumulated by Winch Advisory Service Ltd Com.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.29, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 63 investors sold CTL shares while 170 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 776.49 million shares or 13.47% less from 897.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gabelli Funds Lc holds 0.13% or 1.73 million shares in its portfolio. Manchester Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 2,088 shares. Pinebridge Invs LP stated it has 605,667 shares. Whittier Tru Of Nevada Inc invested 0% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Aviva Public Limited stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Alpha Cubed Investments Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 17,370 shares. Fdx Inc stated it has 13,316 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Moody Bankshares Division owns 23,777 shares. Caxton Associates LP accumulated 12,634 shares. Covington Cap Mgmt has invested 0% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Schroder Management Gru reported 0.03% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Jnba Advsrs invested in 0% or 562 shares. Quantitative Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.3% or 657,451 shares. Huntington Retail Bank invested in 0% or 25,482 shares. Wellington Shields Cap Mngmt Lc has invested 0.02% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL).

Since May 10, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.35 million activity. On Wednesday, May 22 the insider GLENN T MICHAEL bought $196,600. Another trade for 37,000 shares valued at $404,250 was bought by CLONTZ STEVEN T. On Thursday, May 23 STOREY JEFFREY K bought $491,480 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) or 50,000 shares. PERRY HARVEY P had bought 10,000 shares worth $109,192.