Sol Capital Management Co Has Lifted Its Cvs Health Corp. (CVS) Holding; Mattel (MAT) Shorts Decreased By 3.17%

Mattel Inc (NASDAQ:MAT) had a decrease of 3.17% in short interest. MAT’s SI was 69.26 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 3.17% from 71.53M shares previously. With 7.91 million avg volume, 9 days are for Mattel Inc (NASDAQ:MAT)’s short sellers to cover MAT’s short positions. The stock increased 1.20% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $11.39. About 2.18 million shares traded. Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) has declined 6.17% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.17% the S&P500. Some Historical MAT News: 24/04/2018 – MATTEL – HAS BEEN ADVISED THAT MARGARET GEORGIADIS WILL NOT ATTEND 2018 ANNUAL MEETING, WILL NOT EXERCISE HER AUTHORITY AS PROXY HOLDER AT MEETING; 18/05/2018 – Mattel Rejected Proposal From MGA Chief; 16/03/2018 – Moody’s: Mattel Rating Reflects Disruption in Toy Sales From Toys ‘R’ Us Bankruptcy; 25/04/2018 – Spin Master sues Mattel for patent infringement on patents relating to award-winning Bakugan(R) toy; 19/04/2018 – MATTEL INC – MARGO GEORGIADIS TO STEP DOWN TO PURSUE NEW OPPORTUNITY; 25/04/2018 – Spin Master Files Patent Infringement Suit Vs Mattel; 24/04/2018 – MATTEL INC – EFFECTIVE AS OF APRIL 26, SIZE OF THE BOARD WILL BE DECREASED FROM ELEVEN TO TEN MEMBERS – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – MATTEL SAYS GEORGIADIS TO STEP DOWN TO PURSUE NEW OPPORTUNITY; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Cuts Mattel’s CFR to B1 From Ba3; 21/05/2018 – Mattel to Refinance $500 Million of Debt as 2019 Maturity Looms

Sol Capital Management Co increased Cvs Health Corp. (CVS) stake by 31.04% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Sol Capital Management Co acquired 6,451 shares as Cvs Health Corp. (CVS)’s stock declined 2.55%. The Sol Capital Management Co holds 27,233 shares with $1.48 million value, up from 20,782 last quarter. Cvs Health Corp. now has $82.02 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.59% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $63.07. About 6.14 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 20/03/2018 – CVS HEALTH NAMES DERICA W. RICE AS PRESIDENT OF CVS CAREMARK; 08/03/2018 – CVS Health Details Programs and Pricing Transparency Solutions Addressing High Cost Drug Issue at AHIP National Policy Conferen; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health Confirms 2018 Full Yr Outlook; 06/03/2018 – Read CVS Tea Leaves to See Flatter Treasury Curve: Markets Live; 13/03/2018 – Aetna Shareholders Overwhelmingly Approve Proposed Acquisition by CVS Health; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health 1Q Cont Ops EPS 98c; 23/04/2018 – ROBBINS LIKE EXPRESS SCRIPTS, CVS, MCKESSON AT SOHN CONF; 11/04/2018 – CVS Health to Provide Info, Tools to Choose Lower-Cost Prescription Drugs; 13/04/2018 – Dr. Marc-David Munk will join CVS as chief medical officer for MinuteClinics; 02/05/2018 – CVS CONFIRMS 2018 FULL YEAR OUTLOOK

Mattel, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets a range of toy products worldwide. The company has market cap of $3.94 billion. The firm operates in three divisions: North America, International, and American Girl. It currently has negative earnings. It offers dolls and accessories, vehicles and play sets, and games and puzzles under the Mattel Girls & Boys brands, including Barbie, Monster High, Ever After High, Polly Pocket, DC Super Hero Girl, Disney Classics, Hot Wheels, Matchbox, CARS, DC Comics, WWE Wrestling, Minecraft, Max Steel, Little Mommy, BOOMco., and Toy Story.

Among 6 analysts covering CVS Health (NYSE:CVS), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. CVS Health has $9100 highest and $58 lowest target. $74’s average target is 17.33% above currents $63.07 stock price. CVS Health had 15 analyst reports since April 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Monday, April 29 with “Overweight”. Cowen & Co maintained CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) on Tuesday, August 27 with “Outperform” rating. The firm earned “Strong Buy” rating on Thursday, April 18 by Raymond James. On Thursday, May 2 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy”. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of CVS in report on Thursday, September 26 with “Overweight” rating.