Sol Capital Management Co Has Increased Its Stake in Centurylink (CTL) as Market Value Rose; Hanseatic Management Services Has Boosted Live Nation Entertainment (LYV) Holding by $304,590

Sol Capital Management Co increased its stake in Centurylink Inc. (CTL) by 180.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sol Capital Management Co bought 108,370 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.43% . The hedge fund held 168,452 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.98 million, up from 60,082 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sol Capital Management Co who had been investing in Centurylink Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.88% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $12.87. About 12.86M shares traded or 5.31% up from the average. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 35.14% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 06/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK INC – BRUCE HANKS HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS LEAD INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR; 09/05/2018 – CENTURYLINK 1Q ADJ EPS 25C; 14/03/2018 – Department of Justice approves CenturyLink’s proposed sale of former Level 3 metro network assets in Boise area to Syringa Networks; 19/04/2018 – CenturyLink Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 06/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK INC – PRESIDENT AND CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER JEFF STOREY WILL BECOME CENTURYLINK’S CEO AND PRESIDENT EFFECTIVE AT TIME OF POST’S RETIREMENT; 25/04/2018 – GLOBALSTAR INC – FIBERLIGHT IS SEEKING AN AMENDMENT TO ITS $255 MLN SENIOR DEBT FACILITY WITH COBANK; 22/04/2018 – DJ CenturyLink Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTL); 26/04/2018 – Globalstar Buyout Alert – National Securities Law Firm Seeks Higher Price for Globalstar Shareholders in Connection with Proposed Buyout, and Encourages Shareholders to Contact Law Firm Tripp Levy PLLC for More Information; 15/05/2018 – CenturyLink Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 22/03/2018 – Punctuality Key to Telecom In-Home Service Satisfaction, but Performance Gaps Persist, J.D. Power Finds

Hanseatic Management Services Inc increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment Inc (LYV) by 384.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hanseatic Management Services Inc bought 4,615 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.09% . The institutional investor held 5,816 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $385,000, up from 1,201 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc who had been investing in Live Nation Entertainment Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $70.17. About 394,178 shares traded. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) has risen 47.51% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.51% the S&P500. Some Historical LYV News: 24/04/2018 – Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Live Nation Entertainment, Inc; 02/04/2018 – Stone Temple Pilots, Bush, The Cult Announce Tri-Headlining ‘Revolution 3’ Tour; 09/04/2018 – Live Nation Expands Festival Passport For 2018 With Brand New VIP Tier And Access To 100+ Festivals Globally; 09/05/2018 – Live Nation CEO Got Paid Like a Rock Star in 2017; 01/04/2018 – Live Nation Rules Music Ticketing, Some Say with Threats; 05/04/2018 – Variety: Live Nation Acquires Wolfson Entertainment, Management Home to Hall & Oates; 29/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Pla; 04/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (LYV) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages; 26/03/2018 – Halsey Announces Hopeless Fountain Kingdom / World Tour The Final Installment; 21/03/2018 – goCharge Introduces Wireless Charging Furniture For New Mobile Device Era

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 30 investors sold LYV shares while 123 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 139.93 million shares or 3.87% less from 145.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Hanseatic Management Services Inc, which manages about $222.00 million and $98.02M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fortinet Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 17,426 shares to 851 shares, valued at $65,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Xilinx Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 5,106 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,812 shares, and cut its stake in Zebra Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:ZBRA).

Since May 10, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.35 million activity. 37,000 shares were bought by CLONTZ STEVEN T, worth $404,250. 20,000 shares were bought by GLENN T MICHAEL, worth $196,600 on Wednesday, May 22. The insider PERRY HARVEY P bought 10,000 shares worth $109,192. Another trade for 50,000 shares valued at $491,480 was made by STOREY JEFFREY K on Thursday, May 23.

