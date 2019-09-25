Sol Capital Management Co Has Increased Centurylink (CTL) Stake; Lasalle Investment Management Securities Holding in Equinix (EQIX) Trimmed by $38.00 Million as Market Value Rose

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc decreased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 66.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc sold 75,389 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.58% . The institutional investor held 38,501 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.42 million, down from 113,890 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.66% or $9.67 during the last trading session, reaching $572.04. About 407,666 shares traded or 3.24% up from the average. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 16.05% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.05% the S&P500.

Sol Capital Management Co increased its stake in Centurylink Inc. (CTL) by 180.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sol Capital Management Co bought 108,370 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.43% . The hedge fund held 168,452 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.98M, up from 60,082 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sol Capital Management Co who had been investing in Centurylink Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.47% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $12.73. About 10.09 million shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 35.14% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink: Harvey Perry to Remain Chmn of the Bd of Directors, Bruce Hanks Appointed as Lead Independent Director; 14/05/2018 – Frost & Sullivan recognizes CenturyLink with the 2018 Latin American Enterprise Services Provider Company of the Year Award; 25/04/2018 – GLOBALSTAR – UPON COMPLETION OF MERGER, THERMO COMPANIES EXPECTS TO INITIATE A RIGHTS OFFERING OF UP TO $100 MLN FOR MINORITY SHAREHOLDERS; 10/05/2018 – CENTURYLINK INC CTL.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $18 FROM $17; 28/03/2018 – Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Tom Hiddleston Of Marvel’s “Avengers: Infinity War” Headline ACE Comic Con Seattle At The WaMu Theater & CenturyLink Field Event Center; 25/04/2018 – Globalstar to merge with FiberLight in $1.65 bln deal; 22/04/2018 – DJ CenturyLink Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTL); 21/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern Announces Operations, Labor Relations and Legal Appointments; 06/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK INC – PRESIDENT AND CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER JEFF STOREY WILL BECOME CENTURYLINK’S CEO AND PRESIDENT EFFECTIVE AT TIME OF POST’S RETIREMENT; 29/03/2018 – TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LIMITED REPORTS 9.7 PCT STAKE IN CENTURYLINK INC AS OF MARCH 27, 2018 – SEC FILING

Sol Capital Management Co, which manages about $1.79 billion and $367.96 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Growth I (MGK) by 2,535 shares to 62,137 shares, valued at $8.05M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Kbw Bank Etf by 8,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 272,784 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P Oil & Gas Explor & Pr (XOP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.29, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 63 investors sold CTL shares while 170 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 776.49 million shares or 13.47% less from 897.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Barnett Incorporated reported 0% stake. Ubs Oconnor Lc holds 0% or 500,000 shares in its portfolio. 1 were reported by Delta Asset Limited Liability Corp Tn. Arrow Inv Limited Co reported 33,031 shares. Hanson Doremus Management owns 23,670 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Benjamin F Edwards And Inc stated it has 0% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Gemmer Asset Mgmt Lc stated it has 0% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Principal Gru Inc has invested 0.02% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Alberta Investment Management, a Alberta – Canada-based fund reported 46,400 shares. Captrust Advisors stated it has 36,282 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Bessemer Gru Inc holds 0% or 1,589 shares in its portfolio. Focused Wealth Mgmt stated it has 8,845 shares. Monetary Mgmt reported 0% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Blair William & Il reported 0% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Geode Management Lc reported 0.04% stake.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.35 million activity. Dev Indraneel also bought $147,155 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) shares. PERRY HARVEY P bought $109,192 worth of stock or 10,000 shares. $404,250 worth of stock was bought by CLONTZ STEVEN T on Friday, May 10. $491,480 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) was bought by STOREY JEFFREY K.

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc, which manages about $3.71 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) by 36,674 shares to 113,962 shares, valued at $3.57 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE:SHO) by 1.08 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.49M shares, and has risen its stake in Invitation Homes Inc.