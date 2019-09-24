Sol Capital Management Co Decreased Carlyle Group (CG) Position By $332,200; Gabelli Equity Trust Has 1.2 Sentiment

Gabelli Equity Trust Inc (GAB) investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.13, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. The ratio has increased, as 36 active investment managers started new and increased equity positions, while 30 sold and reduced their positions in Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. The active investment managers in our database reported: 13.08 million shares, up from 12.98 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Gabelli Equity Trust Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 14 Reduced: 16 Increased: 26 New Position: 10.

Sol Capital Management Co decreased Carlyle Group (CG) stake by 7.96% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Sol Capital Management Co sold 15,100 shares as Carlyle Group (CG)’s stock rose 16.34%. The Sol Capital Management Co holds 174,500 shares with $3.95M value, down from 189,600 last quarter. Carlyle Group now has $9.04B valuation. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $26.5. About 959,879 shares traded. The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:CG) has declined 0.21% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.21% the S&P500. Some Historical CG News: 17/05/2018 – LINCOLN PROPERTY CO. BUYS MERIDIAN AT CARLYLE APARTMENTS; 11/05/2018 – New interval funds offer alternative investments to retail investors; 13/04/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES ACOSTA’S CFR TO CAA2; OUTLOOK STABLE; 27/03/2018 – Akzo Nobel has agreed to sell its specialty chemicals business to U.S. private equity firm Carlyle Group and Singapore’s GIC for 10.1 billion euros ($12.6 billion), including debt; 08/03/2018 – MEDNAX IS SAID TO GET FIRST-ROUND BIDS FROM CARLYLE, TPG; 26/04/2018 – AKERS BIOSCIENCES INC AKER.O SAYS APPOINTED RICHARD CARLYLE TARBOX lll AS INTERIM NON-EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 01/05/2018 – Carlyle Profit Tops Expectations as Fundraising Gains Momentum; 04/05/2018 – Newell Agrees to Sell Waddington to Carlyle-Backed Novolex; 24/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Carlyle Global Market Strategies CLO 2014-2-R, Ltd; 04/05/2018 – GERMANY’S DZ BANK GETS MUTED BUYER INTEREST FOR TRANSPORTATION UNIT DVB

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 13 investors sold CG shares while 35 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 42.38 million shares or 7.80% more from 39.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Schafer Cullen Capital Mgmt Inc holds 0.01% in The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:CG) or 19,790 shares. Natixis holds 806,600 shares. Texas Yale Capital reported 71,900 shares stake. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas holds 0% of its portfolio in The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:CG) for 835 shares. Captrust Financial Advsr accumulated 100 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & accumulated 4.29M shares. Dnb Asset Mgmt As reported 0% of its portfolio in The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:CG). Barclays Public Ltd Co holds 0% or 166,596 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Com stated it has 34,594 shares. Synovus Fin owns 0% invested in The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:CG) for 3,578 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can has 0% invested in The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:CG) for 39,025 shares. Highlander Capital Management Limited Liability Com owns 4,550 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Stelac Advisory Ser Lc has 16,770 shares. Advisory Ser Ntwk Limited Com, Georgia-based fund reported 560 shares. Philadelphia Financial Mgmt Of San Francisco Ltd Liability Com invested in 542,703 shares.

Analysts await The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:CG) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.37 EPS, up 48.00% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.25 per share. CG’s profit will be $126.26M for 17.91 P/E if the $0.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by The Carlyle Group L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -35.09% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:CG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Financial Sector Update for 09/04/2019: YRD, RBS, CG, DPZ, JPM, BAC, WFC, C, USB – Nasdaq” on September 04, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “The Carlyle Group Partners with Former Domino’s CEO Patrick Doyle – GlobeNewswire” published on September 04, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “2 Stocks to Buy Instead of Nokia – Investorplace.com” on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:CG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Carlyle Group mulls sale of Golden Goose sneaker brand – Seeking Alpha” published on September 20, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “HireVue to Receive Growth Investment from New Majority Investor The Carlyle Group – PRNewswire” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc. The company has market cap of $1.54 billion. The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It has a 21.16 P/E ratio. It invests in public equity markets of the United States.

The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $6.03. About 1.20 million shares traded or 111.14% up from the average. The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (GAB) has 0.00% since September 24, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Pecaut & Co. holds 1.26% of its portfolio in The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. for 297,928 shares. Philadelphia Trust Co owns 991,004 shares or 0.54% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Hollencrest Capital Management has 0.16% invested in the company for 203,622 shares. The Pennsylvania-based West Chester Capital Advisors Inc has invested 0.16% in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc., a Colorado-based fund reported 691,522 shares.