Sohu.com Limited (SOHU)’s Financial Results Comparing With Groupon Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN)

Both Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU) and Groupon Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) are each other’s competitor in the Internet Information Providers industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sohu.com Limited 15 0.27 N/A -6.81 0.00 Groupon Inc. 3 0.68 N/A -0.09 0.00

In table 1 we can see Sohu.com Limited and Groupon Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Sohu.com Limited and Groupon Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sohu.com Limited 0.00% -21.4% -3.8% Groupon Inc. 0.00% -14.1% -3.1%

Risk & Volatility

Sohu.com Limited is 49.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 1.49. Groupon Inc. has a 1.27 beta and it is 27.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Sohu.com Limited is 1.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.9. The Current Ratio of rival Groupon Inc. is 1 and its Quick Ratio is has 1. Sohu.com Limited is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Groupon Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Sohu.com Limited and Groupon Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sohu.com Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Groupon Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Groupon Inc.’s potential upside is 67.79% and its average price target is $5.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Sohu.com Limited and Groupon Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 57.6% and 63.9%. Sohu.com Limited’s share owned by insiders are 24.33%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.6% of Groupon Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sohu.com Limited -7.65% -15.11% -39.41% -39.35% -53.91% -30.02% Groupon Inc. -11.02% -12.01% -13.46% -15.32% -34.51% -1.56%

For the past year Sohu.com Limited was more bearish than Groupon Inc.

Summary

Groupon Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Sohu.com Limited.

Sohu.com Inc. provides online media, search, and game services on personal computers (PCs), mobile devices, and tablets in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. It operates sohu.com, which provides online news and information; m.sohu.com mobile portal and Sohu News APP, a mobile phone application; tv.sohu.com, which offers online video service; and focus.cn that provides online real estate information. The company also offers paid subscription services, interactive broadcasting services, and sub-licensing of purchased video content to third parties. The companyÂ’s search and search-related business provides Sogou Input Method software to input Chinese characters on PCs and mobile devices; Sogou Web Directory, a Web directory navigation site for PCs and mobile devices; Sogou Search, a proprietary search engine; and Sogou Browser for PCs and mobile devices, as well as offers pay-for-click services and online marketing services for advertisers. In addition, its online game business offers PC games, mobile games, and Web games for game players. Further, the companyÂ’s platform channel business owns and operates various Web properties and software applications, including 17173.com, a game information portal; RaidCall, which provides online music and entertainment services; and the Dolphin Browser, a gateway to a host of user activities on mobile devices. Additionally, it provides Internet value-added services; and cinema advertising services. The company was formerly known as Internet Technologies China Incorporated and changed its name to Sohu.com Inc. in September 1999. Sohu.com Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Beijing, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.

Groupon, Inc. operates online local commerce marketplaces that connect merchants to consumers by offering goods and services at a discount in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company provides deals in various categories, including events and activities, beauty and spa, health and fitness, food and drink, home and garden, and automotive; and deals on various product lines, such as electronics, sporting goods, jewelry, toys, household items, and apparel, as well as provides discounted and market rates for hotel, airfare, and package deals. It offers its deal offerings to customers through Websites; search engines; mobile applications and mobile Web browsers, which enable consumers to browse, purchase, manage, and redeem deals on their mobile devices; emails; affiliate channels; display advertising; and television and radio advertising. The company was formerly known as ThePoint.com, Inc. and changed its name to Groupon, Inc. in October 2008. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. Groupon, Inc. is a subsidiary of The Point, LLC.