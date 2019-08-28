Sohu.com Limited (SOHU)’s Financial Results Comparing With DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU)

Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU) and DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) compete with each other in the Internet Information Providers sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sohu.com Limited 16 0.22 N/A -6.81 0.00 DouYu International Holdings Limited 9 0.00 N/A -0.32 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sohu.com Limited 0.00% -21.4% -3.8% DouYu International Holdings Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Sohu.com Limited is 1.9 while its Current Ratio is 1.9. Meanwhile, DouYu International Holdings Limited has a Current Ratio of 2.8 while its Quick Ratio is 2.8. DouYu International Holdings Limited is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Sohu.com Limited.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Sohu.com Limited and DouYu International Holdings Limited are owned by institutional investors at 57.6% and 0% respectively. Sohu.com Limited’s share owned by insiders are 24.33%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sohu.com Limited -7.65% -15.11% -39.41% -39.35% -53.91% -30.02% DouYu International Holdings Limited -4.22% 0% 0% 0% 0% -15.04%

For the past year Sohu.com Limited was more bearish than DouYu International Holdings Limited.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors DouYu International Holdings Limited beats Sohu.com Limited.

Sohu.com Inc. provides online media, search, and game services on personal computers (PCs), mobile devices, and tablets in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. It operates sohu.com, which provides online news and information; m.sohu.com mobile portal and Sohu News APP, a mobile phone application; tv.sohu.com, which offers online video service; and focus.cn that provides online real estate information. The company also offers paid subscription services, interactive broadcasting services, and sub-licensing of purchased video content to third parties. The companyÂ’s search and search-related business provides Sogou Input Method software to input Chinese characters on PCs and mobile devices; Sogou Web Directory, a Web directory navigation site for PCs and mobile devices; Sogou Search, a proprietary search engine; and Sogou Browser for PCs and mobile devices, as well as offers pay-for-click services and online marketing services for advertisers. In addition, its online game business offers PC games, mobile games, and Web games for game players. Further, the companyÂ’s platform channel business owns and operates various Web properties and software applications, including 17173.com, a game information portal; RaidCall, which provides online music and entertainment services; and the Dolphin Browser, a gateway to a host of user activities on mobile devices. Additionally, it provides Internet value-added services; and cinema advertising services. The company was formerly known as Internet Technologies China Incorporated and changed its name to Sohu.com Inc. in September 1999. Sohu.com Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Beijing, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.