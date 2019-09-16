Sohu.com Limited (SOHU)’s Financial Results Comparing With Care.com Inc. (NYSE:CRCM)

Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU) and Care.com Inc. (NYSE:CRCM) compete against each other in the Internet Information Providers sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sohu.com Limited 15 0.27 N/A -6.81 0.00 Care.com Inc. 14 1.63 N/A 1.15 9.56

Table 1 demonstrates Sohu.com Limited and Care.com Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU) and Care.com Inc. (NYSE:CRCM)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sohu.com Limited 0.00% -21.4% -3.8% Care.com Inc. 0.00% 29.3% 16%

Risk & Volatility

Sohu.com Limited’s volatility measures that it’s 49.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.49 beta. Care.com Inc.’s 10.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.9 beta.

Liquidity

Sohu.com Limited’s Current Ratio is 1.9 while its Quick Ratio is 1.9. On the competitive side is, Care.com Inc. which has a 2.7 Current Ratio and a 2.7 Quick Ratio. Care.com Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Sohu.com Limited.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Sohu.com Limited and Care.com Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sohu.com Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Care.com Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Care.com Inc. has an average price target of $13, with potential upside of 28.46%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 57.6% of Sohu.com Limited shares are held by institutional investors while 82.3% of Care.com Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 24.33% of Sohu.com Limited shares. Insiders Competitively, held 4.7% of Care.com Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sohu.com Limited -7.65% -15.11% -39.41% -39.35% -53.91% -30.02% Care.com Inc. 0.27% -1.53% -34.1% -52.68% -36.83% -43.24%

For the past year Sohu.com Limited was less bearish than Care.com Inc.

Summary

Care.com Inc. beats Sohu.com Limited on 7 of the 9 factors.

Sohu.com Inc. provides online media, search, and game services on personal computers (PCs), mobile devices, and tablets in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. It operates sohu.com, which provides online news and information; m.sohu.com mobile portal and Sohu News APP, a mobile phone application; tv.sohu.com, which offers online video service; and focus.cn that provides online real estate information. The company also offers paid subscription services, interactive broadcasting services, and sub-licensing of purchased video content to third parties. The companyÂ’s search and search-related business provides Sogou Input Method software to input Chinese characters on PCs and mobile devices; Sogou Web Directory, a Web directory navigation site for PCs and mobile devices; Sogou Search, a proprietary search engine; and Sogou Browser for PCs and mobile devices, as well as offers pay-for-click services and online marketing services for advertisers. In addition, its online game business offers PC games, mobile games, and Web games for game players. Further, the companyÂ’s platform channel business owns and operates various Web properties and software applications, including 17173.com, a game information portal; RaidCall, which provides online music and entertainment services; and the Dolphin Browser, a gateway to a host of user activities on mobile devices. Additionally, it provides Internet value-added services; and cinema advertising services. The company was formerly known as Internet Technologies China Incorporated and changed its name to Sohu.com Inc. in September 1999. Sohu.com Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Beijing, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.

Care.com, Inc. operates an online marketplace for finding and managing family care in the United States and internationally. The company helps families to address their lifecycle of care needs, including child care, senior care, and special needs care, as well as other non-medical family care needs, such as pet care, tutoring, and housekeeping; and enables caregivers to find full-time and part-time employment opportunities. Its consumer matching solutions allow families to search for, connect with, qualify, vet, and select caregivers. The company also provides caregivers with solutions to create personal profiles, describe their unique skills and experience, and otherwise differentiate and market themselves in a marketplace. In addition, it offers consumer payments solutions that provide families various options to manage their financial relationship with their caregiver; solutions for employers via Care@Work; and recruiting solutions for care-related businesses, as well as operates platform to host and manage parenting groups and forums. Care.com, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.