Sohu.com Limited (SOHU) Reaches $11.67 After 6.00% Down Move; British Columbia Investment Management Lifted Its Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) Stake

British Columbia Investment Management Corp increased Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) stake by 38.28% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 27.83% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. Some Historical PXD News: 09/04/2018 – Pioneer Natural at IPAA Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 13/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES – FIRE OCCURRED AT A COMPRESSOR STATION ON MARCH 6 IN PIONEER'S WEST PANHANDLE FIELD IN PANHANDLE REGION OF TEXAS; 13/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural: Fire Resulted in Extensive Damage to the Facility; 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural Sees 2018 Production 312 Mboe/Day-322 Mboe/Da; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N CEO SAYS LIKELY TO INCREASE 2018 CAPITAL BUDGET; 13/04/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $235 FROM $218; 07/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural at Morgan Stanley Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL SEES 2Q PRODUCTION 312 TO 322 MBOE/D; 27/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Expects Sale to Close During Second Quarter; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER NEEDS SOME TIME TO WORK OUT FINAL 2018 CAPEX INCREASE

The stock of Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU) has declined 53.91% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. Some Historical SOHU News: 25/04/2018 – Sohu.com Sees 2Q Adj Loss/Shr $1.40-Adj Loss/Shr $1.65; 29/05/2018 – Sohu.com Stockholders Approved a Proposal for the Dissolution of Sohu Delaware; 15/05/2018 – Hillhouse Capital Management Buys New 2.1% Position in Sohu; 16/05/2018 – Sohu.com Inc. Chmn and CEO Issues Letter to Stockholders Regarding Special Meeting; 16/04/2018 – SOHU.COM INC – ON APRIL 11, CO ENTERED INTO A CREDIT FACILITY AGREEMENT WITH CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD – SEC FILING; 29/05/2018 – SOHU.COM – STOCKHOLDERS APPROVED PROPOSAL FOR DISSOLUTION OF SOHU DELAWARE, ADOPTION OF PLAN OF COMPLETE LIQUIDATION, DISSOLUTION OF SOHU DELAWARE; 02/04/2018 – SOHU.COM'S BOARD APPROVED LIQUIDATION-DISSOLUTION PLAN; 25/04/2018 – Sohu.com 1Q Loss $92.8M; 25/04/2018 – Sohu.com Sees 2Q Rev $485M-$510M; 16/04/2018 – SOHU.COM INC – ALSO ON APRIL 11, 2018, CO MADE AN INITIAL DRAWDOWN OF RMB400 MLN (OR ABOUT US$63.58 MLN) UNDER CMB LOAN

Analysts await Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $-0.77 earnings per share, up 13.48% or $0.12 from last year’s $-0.89 per share. After $-1.35 actual earnings per share reported by Sohu.com Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.96% EPS growth.

More notable recent Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Sohu.com (SOHU) Up 20.7% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue? – Nasdaq” on September 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “ChangYou: How To Trade The Privatization Deal – Seeking Alpha” published on September 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Changyou +54% after Sohu acquisition offer – Seeking Alpha” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 09/09/2019: CCC,AYX,CYOU,SOHU,NTNX – Nasdaq” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Shares of Sohu.com Jumped Today – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Sohu.com Inc. provides online media, search, and game services on personal computers , mobile devices, and tablets in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company has market cap of $457.80 million. It operates sohu.com, which provides online news and information; m.sohu.com mobile portal and Sohu News APP, a mobile phone application; tv.sohu.com, which offers online video service; and focus.cn that provides online real estate information. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also offers paid subscription services, interactive broadcasting services, and sub-licensing of purchased video content to third parties.

More notable recent Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Investors Who Bought Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Down 39% – Yahoo Finance” on August 23, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Slumped 10% in August – Motley Fool” published on September 10, 2019, Fool.com published: “Big Oil Is on the Prowl for Its Next Big Acquisition – The Motley Fool” on September 08, 2019. More interesting news about Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Oil CEOs Are Taking a Wait-and-See Approach After Attack Sends Crude Prices Soaring – Motley Fool” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks â€“ Market Ends Mixed; September Looks Bullish for Wall Street – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 13, 2019.

Among 4 analysts covering Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Pioneer Natural Resources has $19000 highest and $17600 lowest target. $184’s average target is 38.06% above currents $133.28 stock price. Pioneer Natural Resources had 11 analyst reports since March 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $17600 target in Wednesday, August 14 report. The stock of Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, May 16 by Morgan Stanley. As per Wednesday, May 8, the company rating was maintained by Imperial Capital. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, June 24 by Morgan Stanley. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) rating on Monday, April 22. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Overweight” rating and $185 target. As per Monday, August 12, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. The company was maintained on Friday, July 12 by Morgan Stanley.