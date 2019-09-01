Sohu.com Limited (SOHU) Reaches $10.93 After 5.00% Up Move; Pinnacle Holdings Has Upped Midsouth Bancorp (MSL) Holding

Pinnacle Holdings Llc increased Midsouth Bancorp (MSL) stake by 0.83% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Pinnacle Holdings Llc acquired 215 shares as Midsouth Bancorp (MSL)’s stock declined 1.61%. The Pinnacle Holdings Llc holds 26,140 shares with $298.26 million value, up from 25,925 last quarter. Midsouth Bancorp now has $170.00 million valuation. It closed at $10.35 lastly. It is down 13.57% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.57% the S&P500. Some Historical MSL News: 30/05/2018 – MidSouth Bancorp, Inc. Reports Quarterly Dividends and Election of D. Michael “Mike” Kramer to Board of Directors; 26/04/2018 – Midsouth Bancorp 1Q Loss/Shr 3c; 30/05/2018 – MidSouth Bancorp, Inc. Reports Quarterly Dividends and Election of D. Michael “Mike” Kramer to Board of Directors; 26/04/2018 – Midsouth Bancorp 1Q Adj EPS 21c; 23/04/2018 DJ MidSouth Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MSL)

The stock of Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 4.29% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $10.93. About 397,272 shares traded. Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU) has declined 53.91% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.91% the S&P500. Some Historical SOHU News: 29/05/2018 – Sohu.com Announces Stockholder Approval of Proposed Reorganization; 05/04/2018 – Sohu.com’s Majority-Owned Subsidiary Changyou.com Announces Special Cash Dividend of US$9.40 per ADS; 25/04/2018 – Sohu.com 1Q Loss/Shr $2.39; 15/05/2018 – HILLHOUSE ADDED IQ, EA, BILI, SOHU, SE IN 1Q: 13F; 16/05/2018 – Sohu.com Inc. Chairman and CEO Issues Letter to Stockholders Regarding Special Meeting; 16/04/2018 – SOHU.COM INC – PURSUANT TO CREDIT FACILITY AGREEMENT CO IS ENTITLED TO BORROW UP TO AN AGGREGATE OF RMB700 MLN (OR ABOUT US$111.27 MLN); 25/04/2018 – Sohu.com 1Q Adj Loss/Shr $2.50; 16/04/2018 – SOHU.COM INC – ALSO ON APRIL 11, 2018, CO MADE AN INITIAL DRAWDOWN OF RMB400 MLN (OR ABOUT US$63.58 MLN) UNDER CMB LOAN; 15/05/2018 – Hillhouse Capital Management Buys New 2.1% Position in Sohu; 29/05/2018 – SOHU.COM REPORTS STOCKHOLDER APPROVAL OF PROPOSED REORGANIZATIOThe move comes after 6 months positive chart setup for the $428.77 million company. It was reported on Sep, 1 by Barchart.com. We have $11.48 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:SOHU worth $21.44 million more.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.23, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 5 investors sold MSL shares while 21 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 12 raised stakes. 11.24 million shares or 5.94% more from 10.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tower Research Capital (Trc) accumulated 1,956 shares. Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag accumulated 0% or 18,779 shares. Jacobs Asset Management Limited Com owns 1.17 million shares. State Street reported 0% in MidSouth Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:MSL). Moreover, Bridgeway Capital Incorporated has 0.02% invested in MidSouth Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:MSL). Pinnacle Limited Liability invested in 26,140 shares. Basswood Mngmt Lc owns 1.64 million shares. Morgan Stanley reported 3,005 shares. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Lc owns 147,745 shares. The New York-based Ulysses Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.24% in MidSouth Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:MSL). Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can accumulated 0% or 689 shares. Royal Savings Bank Of Canada owns 10,220 shares. Geode Capital Llc has 144,547 shares. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in MidSouth Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:MSL). Kennedy Cap Mgmt reported 176,469 shares.

Pinnacle Holdings Llc decreased General Electric (NYSE:GE) stake by 599 shares to 14,588 valued at $145.73M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) stake by 1,543 shares and now owns 48,755 shares. Chesapeake Energy (Prn) was reduced too.

Sohu.com Inc. provides online media, search, and game services on personal computers , mobile devices, and tablets in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company has market cap of $428.77 million. It operates sohu.com, which provides online news and information; m.sohu.com mobile portal and Sohu News APP, a mobile phone application; tv.sohu.com, which offers online video service; and focus.cn that provides online real estate information. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also offers paid subscription services, interactive broadcasting services, and sub-licensing of purchased video content to third parties.