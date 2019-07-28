Sohu.com Limited (SOHU) EPS Estimated At $-1.55; Highbridge Capital Management Trimmed By $11.10 Million Its Tesla (Put) (TSLA) Holding

Highbridge Capital Management Llc decreased Tesla Inc (Put) (TSLA) stake by 73.3% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Highbridge Capital Management Llc sold 39,800 shares as Tesla Inc (Put) (TSLA)’s stock declined 24.73%. The Highbridge Capital Management Llc holds 14,500 shares with $4.06 million value, down from 54,300 last quarter. Tesla Inc (Put) now has $40.63 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $228.04. About 10.03M shares traded. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has declined 20.56% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.99% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLA News: 05/04/2018 – This police department is switching to Tesla SUVs – and Elon Musk is pleased; 29/05/2018 – Zero Hedge: Tesla on Autopilot Collides With Parked Laguna Beach Police Vehicle; 30/05/2018 – Tesla’s Model 3 Gets Consumer Reports Nod After Brake Update — MarketWatch; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s lowered its corporate family rating on Tesla to B3 from B2 and changed the outlook to negative from stable; 12/04/2018 – Tesla, NTSB clash over Autopilot investigation; 08/03/2018 – Tesla says Chief Accounting Officer Branderiz left for personal reasons; 16/04/2018 – German minister to carmakers: Invest in electric cars or lose out; 03/04/2018 – Tech Trader: Spotify’s Strange Listing, Tesla Rising, Sky’s Not Falling on Tesla — Barron’s Blog; 17/04/2018 – Elon Musk raises Tesla Model 3 goal, rips inefficient contractors in internal email; 04/04/2018 – China Targets Detroit, Hits Tesla and BMW Instead — Heard on the Street

Analysts expect Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU) to report $-1.55 EPS on July, 29.They anticipate $0.32 EPS change or 26.02% from last quarter’s $-1.23 EPS. After having $-1.44 EPS previously, Sohu.com Limited’s analysts see 7.64% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.84% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $12.78. About 321,295 shares traded. Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU) has declined 50.30% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.73% the S&P500. Some Historical SOHU News: 23/05/2018 – Sohu Proposal for Tax Haven Opposed by Prominent Proxy Adviser; 16/04/2018 – SOHU.COM INC – PURSUANT TO CREDIT FACILITY AGREEMENT CO IS ENTITLED TO BORROW UP TO AN AGGREGATE OF RMB700 MLN (OR ABOUT US$111.27 MLN); 25/04/2018 – Sohu.com Sees 2Q Rev $485M-$510M; 16/05/2018 – SOHU.COM CHAIRMAN ISSUES LETTER TO HOLDERS ON SPECIAL MEETING; 25/04/2018 – Sohu.com Sees 2Q Loss/Shr $1.44-Loss $1.70/Sh; 16/04/2018 – SOHU.COM INC – ON APRIL 11, CO ENTERED INTO A CREDIT FACILITY AGREEMENT WITH CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD – SEC FILING; 05/04/2018 – Changyou.com Announces Special Cash Dividend of US$9.40 per ADS; 14/05/2018 – Arrowstreet Cap Limited Partner Exits Position in Sohu; 16/05/2018 – Sohu.com Inc. Chairman and CEO Issues Letter to Stockholders Regarding Special Meeting; 25/04/2018 – Sohu.com 1Q Loss $92.8M

Highbridge Capital Management Llc increased Altaba Inc stake by 341,500 shares to 383,500 valued at $28.43M in 2019Q1. It also upped Oasis Pete Inc New (NYSE:OAS) stake by 313,066 shares and now owns 503,066 shares. Molina Healthcare Inc (NYSE:MOH) was raised too.

More notable recent Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Tesla (TSLA) 2nd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Tesla Analyst: Q2 Print Was Disastrous – Benzinga” published on July 27, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Tesla Short Sellers Bank $1.5B On Earnings Miss – Benzinga” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Tesla (TSLA) Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates in Q2 – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Tesla (TSLA) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 2 insider sales for $24.15 million activity. Guillen Jerome M had sold 1,000 shares worth $305,420 on Friday, February 1. Musk Elon bought $25.00M worth of stock. $544,000 worth of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) was sold by RICE LINDA JOHNSON.

Among 20 analysts covering Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), 9 have Buy rating, 7 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 45% are positive. Tesla has $500 highest and $158 lowest target. $300.23’s average target is 31.66% above currents $228.04 stock price. Tesla had 67 analyst reports since January 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, February 26 the stock rating was maintained by Macquarie Research with “Buy”. Wolfe Research maintained the shares of TSLA in report on Tuesday, March 12 with “Buy” rating. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Sell” rating and $192 target in Monday, March 25 report. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Hold” rating and $238 target in Thursday, February 28 report. The firm has “Sell” rating given on Thursday, June 20 by Goldman Sachs. The firm has “Underperform” rating given on Monday, March 25 by RBC Capital Markets. Cowen & Co maintained Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) rating on Friday, March 15. Cowen & Co has “Sell” rating and $200 target. As per Friday, March 22, the company rating was maintained by Cowen & Co. The rating was maintained by Bernstein on Friday, March 1 with “Hold”. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of TSLA in report on Tuesday, March 12 with “Hold” rating.

Analysts await Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $-1.63 earnings per share, up 61.37% or $2.59 from last year’s $-4.22 per share. After $-4.10 actual earnings per share reported by Tesla, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -60.24% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.53, from 1.46 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 96 investors sold TSLA shares while 158 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 86.83 million shares or 10.41% less from 96.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Plante Moran Ltd stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Moreover, Coldstream Capital Incorporated has 0.06% invested in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) for 2,311 shares. Fisher Asset Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) for 1,070 shares. Cambridge Inv Research Advsrs stated it has 0.04% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Brown Advisory owns 1,528 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Great Lakes Advisors Limited Liability reported 1,041 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 3,740 are held by Filament Lc. Hsbc Public Limited Company accumulated 35,326 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested 0% of its portfolio in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Fincl Bank Of America De reported 0.02% stake. Westpac invested 0% of its portfolio in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Parametric Port Associate Limited Liability accumulated 128,755 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Polaris Greystone Gp Limited Liability Corp reported 1,013 shares. Peddock Capital Advsr Ltd Liability stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). First Hawaiian Retail Bank holds 100 shares.