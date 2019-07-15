Sohu.com Limited (SOHU) EPS Estimated At $-1.55; 2 Analysts Bullish Fitbit, Inc. (FIT)

Among 2 analysts covering Fitbit (NYSE:FIT), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Fitbit had 5 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Roth Capital with “Buy” on Friday, March 8. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Buy” on Thursday, February 28. See Fitbit, Inc. (NYSE:FIT) latest ratings:

17/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

08/03/2019 Broker: Roth Capital Rating: Buy New Target: $8 Maintain

28/02/2019 Broker: Oppenheimer Rating: Buy New Target: $8 Maintain

28/02/2019 Broker: DA Davidson Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy Upgrade

22/02/2019 Broker: Wedbush Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Neutral Downgrade

Analysts expect Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU) to report $-1.55 EPS on July, 29.They anticipate $0.32 EPS change or 26.02% from last quarter’s $-1.23 EPS. After having $-1.44 EPS previously, Sohu.com Limited’s analysts see 7.64% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.46% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $13.93. About 73,036 shares traded. Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU) has declined 50.30% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.73% the S&P500. Some Historical SOHU News: 25/04/2018 – Sohu.com 1Q Adj Loss/Shr $2.50; 15/05/2018 – Hillhouse Capital Management Buys New 2.1% Position in Sohu; 02/04/2018 – SOHU.COM’S BOARD APPROVED LIQUIDATION-DISSOLUTION PLAN; 16/04/2018 – SOHU.COM INC – ON APRIL 11, CO ENTERED INTO A CREDIT FACILITY AGREEMENT WITH CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – Sohu.com Sees 2Q Rev $485M-$510M; 05/04/2018 – Changyou.com Announces Special Cash Dividend of US$9.40 per ADS; 25/04/2018 – SOHU.COM INC- QTRLY DILUTED NET LOSS PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO SOHU.COM INC. $ 2.39; 16/04/2018 – SOHU.COM INC – ALSO ON APRIL 11, 2018, CO MADE AN INITIAL DRAWDOWN OF RMB400 MLN (OR ABOUT US$63.58 MLN) UNDER CMB LOAN; 29/05/2018 – SOHU.COM REPORTS STOCKHOLDER APPROVAL OF PROPOSED REORGANIZATIO; 29/05/2018 – Sohu.com Stockholders Approved a Proposal for the Dissolution of Sohu Delaware

Sohu.com Inc. provides online media, search, and game services on personal computers , mobile devices, and tablets in the People's Republic of China. The company has market cap of $544.08 million. It operates sohu.com, which provides online news and information; m.sohu.com mobile portal and Sohu News APP, a mobile phone application; tv.sohu.com, which offers online video service; and focus.cn that provides online real estate information. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also offers paid subscription services, interactive broadcasting services, and sub-licensing of purchased video content to third parties.

