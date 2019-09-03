Sohu.com Limited (SOHU) and Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) Comparing side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU) and Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Internet Information Providers industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sohu.com Limited 15 0.22 N/A -6.81 0.00 Yandex N.V. 37 0.00 N/A 2.30 17.07

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Sohu.com Limited and Yandex N.V.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Sohu.com Limited and Yandex N.V.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sohu.com Limited 0.00% -21.4% -3.8% Yandex N.V. 0.00% 27.1% 18.9%

Volatility & Risk

Sohu.com Limited is 49.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.49 beta. Yandex N.V. on the other hand, has 1.93 beta which makes it 93.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Sohu.com Limited are 1.9 and 1.9. Competitively, Yandex N.V. has 2.6 and 2.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Yandex N.V.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Sohu.com Limited.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Sohu.com Limited and Yandex N.V. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sohu.com Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Yandex N.V. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively Yandex N.V. has a consensus target price of $45.5, with potential upside of 22.97%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 57.6% of Sohu.com Limited shares and 80.8% of Yandex N.V. shares. Sohu.com Limited’s share held by insiders are 24.33%. Insiders Comparatively, held 3.49% of Yandex N.V. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sohu.com Limited -7.65% -15.11% -39.41% -39.35% -53.91% -30.02% Yandex N.V. -1.93% -0.03% 2.99% 16.07% 9.86% 43.4%

For the past year Sohu.com Limited has -30.02% weaker performance while Yandex N.V. has 43.4% stronger performance.

Summary

Yandex N.V. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Sohu.com Limited.

Sohu.com Inc. provides online media, search, and game services on personal computers (PCs), mobile devices, and tablets in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. It operates sohu.com, which provides online news and information; m.sohu.com mobile portal and Sohu News APP, a mobile phone application; tv.sohu.com, which offers online video service; and focus.cn that provides online real estate information. The company also offers paid subscription services, interactive broadcasting services, and sub-licensing of purchased video content to third parties. The companyÂ’s search and search-related business provides Sogou Input Method software to input Chinese characters on PCs and mobile devices; Sogou Web Directory, a Web directory navigation site for PCs and mobile devices; Sogou Search, a proprietary search engine; and Sogou Browser for PCs and mobile devices, as well as offers pay-for-click services and online marketing services for advertisers. In addition, its online game business offers PC games, mobile games, and Web games for game players. Further, the companyÂ’s platform channel business owns and operates various Web properties and software applications, including 17173.com, a game information portal; RaidCall, which provides online music and entertainment services; and the Dolphin Browser, a gateway to a host of user activities on mobile devices. Additionally, it provides Internet value-added services; and cinema advertising services. The company was formerly known as Internet Technologies China Incorporated and changed its name to Sohu.com Inc. in September 1999. Sohu.com Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Beijing, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.

Yandex N.V. operates an Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices. It provides maps and location-based services, such as Yandex.Maps, Yandex.Navigator, and Yandex.Transport; Yandex.Mail that provides users access to their email accounts; Yandex.Disk, a cloud-based storage service; Yandex.News, an online news aggregation service; Yandex.Weather, a service that offers hyperlocal weather information; and Yandex Browser for desktops and mobile platforms. The company also provides Yandex.Direct, an auction-based advertising placement platform; Yandex Ad Network service; Yandex RTB, a programmatic advertising product; mobile advertising products; Yandex.Spravochnik, a business directory; and Yandex.Market, an e-commerce gateway service. In addition, it offers Yandex.Taxi, an on-demand transportation service; Auto.ru, a classified platform for used and new cars, other private and commercial vehicles, and spare parts; Yandex.Realty, a real estate classifieds service; Yandex.Jobs, a job search Website; and Yandex.Travel, a service that allow users to search for a vacation. Further, it offers KinoPoisk, a Russian language Website for movies, TV series, and celebrity content; Yandex.Music, a music streaming service; Yandex.Afisha platform that allow users to buy tickets to cinemas, theaters, and concerts online; and Yandex.TV Program, a service providing users with an up to date schedule of broadcast, cable and digital TV channels, as well as an option to view certain TV channels online. Additionally, it offers Yandex Zen, which scours the Web for content; and Yandex Launcher that allows users to grouping applications on their smartphone into various categories. Yandex N.V. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Moscow, Russia.