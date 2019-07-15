Sohu.com Limited (SOHU) and Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Comparison side by side

Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU) and Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO), both competing one another are Internet Information Providers companies. We will compare their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sohu.com Limited 17 0.29 N/A -6.81 0.00 Travelzoo 15 1.59 N/A 0.43 47.98

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sohu.com Limited 0.00% -21.4% -3.8% Travelzoo 0.00% 23.8% 8.5%

Risk & Volatility

Sohu.com Limited has a 1.28 beta, while its volatility is 28.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Travelzoo is 18.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.18 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Sohu.com Limited is 1.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.9. The Current Ratio of rival Travelzoo is 1.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.2. Sohu.com Limited is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Travelzoo.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Sohu.com Limited and Travelzoo are owned by institutional investors at 60.8% and 32% respectively. Sohu.com Limited’s share held by insiders are 24.33%. Comparatively, Travelzoo has 0.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sohu.com Limited 0.93% 18.69% -12.45% -1.34% -50.3% 5.74% Travelzoo 4.55% 45.74% 20.37% 127% 40.68% 110.38%

For the past year Sohu.com Limited’s stock price has smaller growth than Travelzoo.

Summary

Sohu.com Inc. provides online media, search, and game services on personal computers (PCs), mobile devices, and tablets in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. It operates sohu.com, which provides online news and information; m.sohu.com mobile portal and Sohu News APP, a mobile phone application; tv.sohu.com, which offers online video service; and focus.cn that provides online real estate information. The company also offers paid subscription services, interactive broadcasting services, and sub-licensing of purchased video content to third parties. The companyÂ’s search and search-related business provides Sogou Input Method software to input Chinese characters on PCs and mobile devices; Sogou Web Directory, a Web directory navigation site for PCs and mobile devices; Sogou Search, a proprietary search engine; and Sogou Browser for PCs and mobile devices, as well as offers pay-for-click services and online marketing services for advertisers. In addition, its online game business offers PC games, mobile games, and Web games for game players. Further, the companyÂ’s platform channel business owns and operates various Web properties and software applications, including 17173.com, a game information portal; RaidCall, which provides online music and entertainment services; and the Dolphin Browser, a gateway to a host of user activities on mobile devices. Additionally, it provides Internet value-added services; and cinema advertising services. The company was formerly known as Internet Technologies China Incorporated and changed its name to Sohu.com Inc. in September 1999. Sohu.com Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Beijing, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.

Travelzoo Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. The companyÂ’s publications and products include Travelzoo Websites, such as travelzoo.com, travelzoo.ca, travelzoo.co.uk, travelzoo.de, travelzoo.es, travelzoo.fr, cn.travelzoo.com, travelzoo.co.jp, travelzoo.com.au, travelzoo.com.hk, travelzoo.com.tw, and others; Travelzoo iPhone and Android applications; Travelzoo Top 20 e-mail newsletter; and Newsflash, e-mail alert services. It also operates SuperSearch, a pay-per-click travel search tool; the Travelzoo Network, a network of third-party Websites that list travel deals published by the company; Fly.com, a travel search engine that enables users to find the prices on flights from various airlines and online travel agencies; and Local Deals and Getaway services, which allow its subscribers to purchase vouchers for deals from local businesses, including spas, hotels, and restaurants through the Travelzoo Website. The company serves airlines, hotels, cruise lines, vacations packagers, tour operators, destinations, car rental companies, travel agents, theater and performing arts groups, restaurants, spas, and activity companies. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in New York, New York.