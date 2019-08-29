Sohu.com Limited (SOHU) and TechTarget Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) Contrasting side by side

Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU) and TechTarget Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT), both competing one another are Internet Information Providers companies. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sohu.com Limited 15 0.22 N/A -6.81 0.00 TechTarget Inc. 19 5.25 N/A 0.50 46.51

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Sohu.com Limited and TechTarget Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sohu.com Limited 0.00% -21.4% -3.8% TechTarget Inc. 0.00% 10.7% 7.8%

Volatility and Risk

Sohu.com Limited’s current beta is 1.49 and it happens to be 49.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, TechTarget Inc.’s beta is 0.82 which is 18.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Sohu.com Limited’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.9 and 1.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor TechTarget Inc. are 4.7 and 4.7 respectively. TechTarget Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Sohu.com Limited.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Sohu.com Limited and TechTarget Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 57.6% and 77.5% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 24.33% of Sohu.com Limited’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.6% of TechTarget Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sohu.com Limited -7.65% -15.11% -39.41% -39.35% -53.91% -30.02% TechTarget Inc. -1.62% 12.02% 35.41% 60.53% -21.33% 88.53%

For the past year Sohu.com Limited had bearish trend while TechTarget Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

TechTarget Inc. beats Sohu.com Limited on 8 of the 8 factors.

Sohu.com Inc. provides online media, search, and game services on personal computers (PCs), mobile devices, and tablets in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. It operates sohu.com, which provides online news and information; m.sohu.com mobile portal and Sohu News APP, a mobile phone application; tv.sohu.com, which offers online video service; and focus.cn that provides online real estate information. The company also offers paid subscription services, interactive broadcasting services, and sub-licensing of purchased video content to third parties. The companyÂ’s search and search-related business provides Sogou Input Method software to input Chinese characters on PCs and mobile devices; Sogou Web Directory, a Web directory navigation site for PCs and mobile devices; Sogou Search, a proprietary search engine; and Sogou Browser for PCs and mobile devices, as well as offers pay-for-click services and online marketing services for advertisers. In addition, its online game business offers PC games, mobile games, and Web games for game players. Further, the companyÂ’s platform channel business owns and operates various Web properties and software applications, including 17173.com, a game information portal; RaidCall, which provides online music and entertainment services; and the Dolphin Browser, a gateway to a host of user activities on mobile devices. Additionally, it provides Internet value-added services; and cinema advertising services. The company was formerly known as Internet Technologies China Incorporated and changed its name to Sohu.com Inc. in September 1999. Sohu.com Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Beijing, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.

TechTarget, Inc. provides specialized online content for buyers of corporate information technology (IT) products and services; and purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors in the United States and internationally. It offers customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand marketing, as well as advertising techniques, which enable IT vendors to identify, reach, and influence corporate IT decision makers who are researching specific IT purchases. The companyÂ’s products include IT deal alert, core online, demand solutions, brand solutions, and custom content creation, which are provided through online, as well as operates face-to-face events. It also operates an integrated content platform that consists of a network of approximately 140 Websites, which focus on media groups, such as security, networking, storage, data center and virtualization technologies, chief information officer/IT strategy, business applications and analytics, application architecture and development, channels, and Internet content sites. In addition, the company enables registered members to conduct their pre-purchase research by accessing vendor supplied content through a network of Websites. TechTarget, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.