Sohu.com Limited (SOHU) and Sogou Inc. (NYSE:SOGO) Contrasting side by side

Since Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU) and Sogou Inc. (NYSE:SOGO) are part of the Internet Information Providers industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sohu.com Limited 16 0.23 N/A -6.81 0.00 Sogou Inc. 5 1.42 N/A 0.20 18.66

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Sohu.com Limited and Sogou Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sohu.com Limited 0.00% -21.4% -3.8% Sogou Inc. 0.00% 8% 5.4%

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Sohu.com Limited and Sogou Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sohu.com Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Sogou Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively the average price target of Sogou Inc. is $3.9, which is potential -4.65% downside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Sohu.com Limited and Sogou Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 57.6% and 23.9% respectively. About 24.33% of Sohu.com Limited’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 20.85% of Sogou Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sohu.com Limited -7.65% -15.11% -39.41% -39.35% -53.91% -30.02% Sogou Inc. -4.56% -8.94% -32.19% -39.87% -60.52% -28.19%

For the past year Sogou Inc. has weaker performance than Sohu.com Limited

Summary

Sogou Inc. beats Sohu.com Limited on 8 of the 9 factors.

Sohu.com Inc. provides online media, search, and game services on personal computers (PCs), mobile devices, and tablets in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. It operates sohu.com, which provides online news and information; m.sohu.com mobile portal and Sohu News APP, a mobile phone application; tv.sohu.com, which offers online video service; and focus.cn that provides online real estate information. The company also offers paid subscription services, interactive broadcasting services, and sub-licensing of purchased video content to third parties. The companyÂ’s search and search-related business provides Sogou Input Method software to input Chinese characters on PCs and mobile devices; Sogou Web Directory, a Web directory navigation site for PCs and mobile devices; Sogou Search, a proprietary search engine; and Sogou Browser for PCs and mobile devices, as well as offers pay-for-click services and online marketing services for advertisers. In addition, its online game business offers PC games, mobile games, and Web games for game players. Further, the companyÂ’s platform channel business owns and operates various Web properties and software applications, including 17173.com, a game information portal; RaidCall, which provides online music and entertainment services; and the Dolphin Browser, a gateway to a host of user activities on mobile devices. Additionally, it provides Internet value-added services; and cinema advertising services. The company was formerly known as Internet Technologies China Incorporated and changed its name to Sohu.com Inc. in September 1999. Sohu.com Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Beijing, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.

Sogou Inc. provides search and search-related services in China. The company provides Sogou Search, a search engine; and Sogou Input Method, a Chinese language input software for mobile and PC MAUs. It also offers search and search-related advertising services; and Internet value-added services related to the operation of Web games and mobile games developed by third parties, as well as other products and services, including smart hardware products. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Beijing, China. Sogou Inc. is a subsidiary of Sohu.com Inc.