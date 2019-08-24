Sohu.com Limited (SOHU) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

As Internet Information Providers company, Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU) is competing with its peers based on the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Sohu.com Limited has 57.6% of its shares held by institutional investors and an average of 53.37% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand Sohu.com Limited has 24.33% of its shares held by company insiders and an average of 13.14% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have Sohu.com Limited and its competitors’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sohu.com Limited 0.00% -21.40% -3.80% Industry Average 13.79% 25.27% 11.61%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are contrasting Sohu.com Limited and its competitors’ top-line revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Sohu.com Limited N/A 16 0.00 Industry Average 1.23B 8.90B 33.95

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Sohu.com Limited and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sohu.com Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.70 2.72 2.76

The potential upside of the peers is 69.46%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Sohu.com Limited and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sohu.com Limited -7.65% -15.11% -39.41% -39.35% -53.91% -30.02% Industry Average 5.00% 9.13% 23.05% 27.49% 40.39% 39.68%

For the past year Sohu.com Limited has -30.02% weaker performance while Sohu.com Limited’s competitors have 39.68% stronger performance.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Sohu.com Limited are 1.9 and 1.9. Competitively, Sohu.com Limited’s competitors have 2.35 and 2.28 for Current and Quick Ratio. Sohu.com Limited’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Sohu.com Limited.

Volatility and Risk

Sohu.com Limited is 49.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.49. Competitively, Sohu.com Limited’s competitors are 38.33% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.38 beta.

Summary

Sohu.com Limited’s rivals beat on 3 of the 3 factors Sohu.com Limited.

Sohu.com Inc. provides online media, search, and game services on personal computers (PCs), mobile devices, and tablets in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. It operates sohu.com, which provides online news and information; m.sohu.com mobile portal and Sohu News APP, a mobile phone application; tv.sohu.com, which offers online video service; and focus.cn that provides online real estate information. The company also offers paid subscription services, interactive broadcasting services, and sub-licensing of purchased video content to third parties. The companyÂ’s search and search-related business provides Sogou Input Method software to input Chinese characters on PCs and mobile devices; Sogou Web Directory, a Web directory navigation site for PCs and mobile devices; Sogou Search, a proprietary search engine; and Sogou Browser for PCs and mobile devices, as well as offers pay-for-click services and online marketing services for advertisers. In addition, its online game business offers PC games, mobile games, and Web games for game players. Further, the companyÂ’s platform channel business owns and operates various Web properties and software applications, including 17173.com, a game information portal; RaidCall, which provides online music and entertainment services; and the Dolphin Browser, a gateway to a host of user activities on mobile devices. Additionally, it provides Internet value-added services; and cinema advertising services. The company was formerly known as Internet Technologies China Incorporated and changed its name to Sohu.com Inc. in September 1999. Sohu.com Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Beijing, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.