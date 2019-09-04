Sogou Inc. (SOGO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Twitter Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Both Sogou Inc. (NYSE:SOGO) and Twitter Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) are Internet Information Providers companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sogou Inc. 5 1.52 N/A 0.20 18.66 Twitter Inc. 37 9.62 N/A 1.72 24.58

Table 1 highlights Sogou Inc. and Twitter Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Twitter Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Sogou Inc. Business that currently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Sogou Inc. is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sogou Inc. 0.00% 8% 5.4% Twitter Inc. 0.00% 18.6% 12.1%

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Sogou Inc. and Twitter Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sogou Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Twitter Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

$3.9 is Sogou Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential downside is -11.16%. Competitively Twitter Inc. has a consensus price target of $40, with potential downside of -4.67%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Twitter Inc. is looking more favorable than Sogou Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 23.9% of Sogou Inc. shares and 69.7% of Twitter Inc. shares. 20.85% are Sogou Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.5% of Twitter Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sogou Inc. -4.56% -8.94% -32.19% -39.87% -60.52% -28.19% Twitter Inc. 9.24% 17.27% 7.69% 31.15% 34.83% 47.22%

For the past year Sogou Inc. had bearish trend while Twitter Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Twitter Inc. beats on 13 of the 12 factors Sogou Inc.

Sogou Inc. provides search and search-related services in China. The company provides Sogou Search, a search engine; and Sogou Input Method, a Chinese language input software for mobile and PC MAUs. It also offers search and search-related advertising services; and Internet value-added services related to the operation of Web games and mobile games developed by third parties, as well as other products and services, including smart hardware products. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Beijing, China. Sogou Inc. is a subsidiary of Sohu.com Inc.

Twitter, Inc. operates as a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter that allows users to create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services. In addition, the company offers a set of tools, public APIs, and embeddable widgets for developers to contribute their content to its platform, and syndicate and distribute Twitter content across their properties and enhance their Websites and applications with Twitter content. Further, it provides subscription access to its public data feed for data partners. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.