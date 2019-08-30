Sogou Inc. (SOGO)’s Financial Results Comparing With TripAdvisor Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

We will be contrasting the differences between Sogou Inc. (NYSE:SOGO) and TripAdvisor Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Internet Information Providers industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sogou Inc. 5 1.51 N/A 0.20 18.66 TripAdvisor Inc. 48 3.29 N/A 1.00 44.28

Table 1 demonstrates Sogou Inc. and TripAdvisor Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. TripAdvisor Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Sogou Inc. The business that Currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Sogou Inc.’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than TripAdvisor Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Sogou Inc. (NYSE:SOGO) and TripAdvisor Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sogou Inc. 0.00% 8% 5.4% TripAdvisor Inc. 0.00% 9.4% 6%

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Sogou Inc. and TripAdvisor Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sogou Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 TripAdvisor Inc. 1 1 2 2.50

$3.9 is Sogou Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential downside is -10.76%. On the other hand, TripAdvisor Inc.’s potential upside is 55.76% and its consensus target price is $59. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that TripAdvisor Inc. seems more appealing than Sogou Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Sogou Inc. and TripAdvisor Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 23.9% and 99.9% respectively. Insiders held roughly 20.85% of Sogou Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.6% of TripAdvisor Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sogou Inc. -4.56% -8.94% -32.19% -39.87% -60.52% -28.19% TripAdvisor Inc. -5.78% -5.64% -15.49% -22.69% -24.19% -18.15%

For the past year TripAdvisor Inc. has weaker performance than Sogou Inc.

Summary

TripAdvisor Inc. beats on 12 of the 12 factors Sogou Inc.

Sogou Inc. provides search and search-related services in China. The company provides Sogou Search, a search engine; and Sogou Input Method, a Chinese language input software for mobile and PC MAUs. It also offers search and search-related advertising services; and Internet value-added services related to the operation of Web games and mobile games developed by third parties, as well as other products and services, including smart hardware products. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Beijing, China. Sogou Inc. is a subsidiary of Sohu.com Inc.

TripAdvisor, Inc. operates as an online travel company. The company operates through two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. Its travel platform aggregates reviews and opinions of members about destinations, accommodations, activities and attractions, and restaurants, which enables users to research and plan their travel experiences, as well as book hotels, flights, cruises, vacation rentals, activities and attractions, and restaurant reservations. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages. It also manages and operates 23 other media brands that provide travel planning resources across the travel sector, such as airfarewatchdog.com, bookingbuddy.com, citymaps.com, cruisecritic.com, familyvacationcritic.com, flipkey.com, gateguru.com, holidaylettings.co.uk, holidaywatchdog.com, housetrip.com, independenttraveler.com, jetsetter.com, thefork.com, niumba.com, onetime.com, oyster.com, seatguru.com, smartertravel.com, tingo.com, travelpod.com, tripbod.com, vacationhomerentals.com, and viator.com. The companyÂ’s Websites feature 465 million reviews and opinions on 7 million places comprising 1,060,000 hotels and accommodations; 835,000 vacation rentals; 4.3 million restaurants; and 760,000 activities and attractions worldwide. TripAdvisor, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Needham, Massachusetts.