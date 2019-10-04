Sogou Inc. (SOGO) Reaches $5.21 After 9.00% Up Move; Wilkins Investment Counsel Lifted By $683,865 Its Schlumberger (SLB) Holding

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc increased Schlumberger (SLB) stake by 9.6% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc acquired 17,535 shares as Schlumberger (SLB)’s stock declined 3.38%. The Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc holds 200,248 shares with $7.96 million value, up from 182,713 last quarter. Schlumberger now has $44.09B valuation. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $31.88. About 10.45M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS AIMS TO EMERGE FROM CHAPTER 11 BANKRUPTCY AT END-JUNE, EARLY JULY VS PVS PLANS OF EARLY AUGUST; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – QTRLY NORTH AMERICA AREA REVENUE INCREASED 1% SEQUENTIALLY; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Citigroup Conference May 15; 21/05/2018 – Energy Voice: Exclusive: Bonuses slashed at Schlumberger as `pricing pressure’ continues – #OOTT; 12/04/2018 – NATIONAL OIL KENYA PICKS SCHLUMBERGER TO DEVELOP LOKICHAR PLAN; 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS THE COMPANY WOULD LIKE TO EXPAND ITS COOPERATION WITH SCHLUMBERGER, BUT ALSO TALKING TO OTHER MAJOR OIL SERVICE PROVIDERS; 19/03/2018 – ANGLO AFRICAN OIL & GAS PLC AAOG.L – UNIT PETRO KOUILOU HAS FINALISED A CONTRACT WITH LEADING OIL SERVICES COMPANY SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED; 21/03/2018 – Schlumberger Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – Sri Lanka signs deal with Schlumberger subsidiary for $50 mln seismic study; 27/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NO LONGER INTERESTED IN ACQUIRING CONTROL OF RUSSIAN OIL SERVICES COMPANY EURASIA DRILLING – RIA CITES RUSSIAN REGULATOR

The stock of Sogou Inc. (NYSE:SOGO) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 2.96% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $5.21. About 923,233 shares traded or 6.95% up from the average. Sogou Inc. (NYSE:SOGO) has declined 60.52% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.52% the S&P500. Some Historical SOGO News: 25/04/2018 – Sogou 1Q Rev $248.4M; 20/03/2018 – CHINA LITERATURE IN COOPERATION AGREEMENT WITH SOGOU TECHNOLOGY; 20/03/2018 CHINA LITERATURE – UNIT ENTERS COMPREHENSIVE COOPERATION AGREEMENT WITH SOGOU TECHNOLOGY TO CONDUCT COOPERATION ON GAMES, LITERARY WORK AND AUDIO WORK; 25/04/2018 – Sogou Sees 2Q Rev $295M-$305M; 25/04/2018 – Sogou 1Q EPS $0.04; 22/03/2018 – Sogou Travel Translator Sells Out on Launch Day; 16/05/2018 – Sogou Launches Sales of Al-Powered Sogou Smart Recording Translator; 27/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, Sanofi, Sogou Inc. Sponsored ADR, Unilever, Ja; 25/04/2018 – Sogou 1Q Net $15.3M; 22/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – SOGOU TRAVEL TRANSLATOR SELLS OUT ON LAUNCH DAYThe move comes after 5 months positive chart setup for the $2.04B company. It was reported on Oct, 4 by Barchart.com. We have $5.68 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:SOGO worth $183.51M more.

Among 6 analysts covering Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Schlumberger has $5500 highest and $3400 lowest target. $46.17’s average target is 44.82% above currents $31.88 stock price. Schlumberger had 14 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) earned “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Friday, June 7. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Neutral” on Monday, September 9. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, April 9 with “Equal-Weight”. JP Morgan maintained Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) rating on Monday, July 22. JP Morgan has “Neutral” rating and $4100 target. The company was maintained on Monday, September 23 by Citigroup. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Monday, September 16 by Barclays Capital. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Thursday, September 12 with “Outperform”.

Sogou Inc. provides search and search-related services in China. The company has market cap of $2.04 billion. The firm provides Sogou Search, a search engine; and Sogou Input Method, a Chinese language input software for mobile and PC MAUs. It has a 30.47 P/E ratio. It also offers search and search-related advertising services; and Internet value-added services related to the operation of Web games and mobile games developed by third parties, as well as other services and products, including smart hardware products.

Analysts await Sogou Inc. (NYSE:SOGO) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.08 EPS, up 14.29% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.07 per share. SOGO’s profit will be $31.31 million for 16.28 P/E if the $0.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.07 actual EPS reported by Sogou Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.29% EPS growth.