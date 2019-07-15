Sogou Inc. (SOGO) Reaches $3.85 1 Year Low; Endo International Plc – Ordinary Shares (ENDP) SI Decreased By 0.22%

The stock of Sogou Inc. (NYSE:SOGO) hit a new 52-week low and has $3.73 target or 3.00% below today’s $3.85 share price. The 8 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $1.51 billion company. The 1-year low was reported on Jul, 15 by Barchart.com. If the $3.73 price target is reached, the company will be worth $45.15M less. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.025 during the last trading session, reaching $3.845. About 331,955 shares traded. Sogou Inc. (NYSE:SOGO) has declined 46.32% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 50.75% the S&P500. Some Historical SOGO News: 27/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, Sanofi, Sogou Inc. Sponsored ADR, Unilever, Ja

Endo International Plc – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:ENDP) had a decrease of 0.22% in short interest. ENDP’s SI was 16.41M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 0.22% from 16.45 million shares previously. With 2.10M avg volume, 8 days are for Endo International Plc – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:ENDP)’s short sellers to cover ENDP’s short positions. The SI to Endo International Plc – Ordinary Shares’s float is 8.74%. The stock decreased 1.46% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $4.04. About 3.93M shares traded. Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) has risen 6.43% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ENDP News: 27/04/2018 – ENDO REPORTS DATA FROM PHASE 2B COLLAGENASE STUDY FOR CELLULITE; 22/05/2018 – Insys Seeked Approval for Buprenorphine Sublingual Spray as Treatment for Moderate-To-Severe Acute Pain; 23/04/2018 – PALADIN LABS XIAFLEX NEW INDICATION FOR PEYRONIE’S DISEASE; 14/05/2018 – Broadfin Capital LLC Exits Position in Endo; 07/05/2018 – Lannett Acquires Portfolio Of Generic Products From Endo International; 14/05/2018 – Broadfin Adds Adamas Pharma, Exits Endo, Cuts AngioDynamics: 13F; 20/03/2018 – NOVO NORDISK NOVOb.CO – SEMAGLUTIDE INJECTION PHASE 2 DATA PRESENTED AT ENDO DEMONSTRATED SIGNIFICANT WEIGHT LOSS IN ADULTS WITH OBESITY; 27/04/2018 – Collagenase Clostridium Histolyticum For The Investigational Treatment Of Cellulite To Be Featured During The Hot Topics; 02/04/2018 – Endo Agrees To Extend Temporary Stay Of FDA Litigation; 14/03/2018 – Veracyte Announces New Data Demonstrating “Real-World” Performance of Afirma GSC To Be Presented at ENDO 2018

Analysts await Sogou Inc. (NYSE:SOGO) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $0.05 EPS, down 44.44% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.09 per share. SOGO’s profit will be $19.57 million for 19.23 P/E if the $0.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.01 actual EPS reported by Sogou Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -600.00% EPS growth.

Sogou Inc. provides search and search-related services in China. The company has market cap of $1.51 billion. The firm provides Sogou Search, a search engine; and Sogou Input Method, a Chinese language input software for mobile and PC MAUs. It has a 19.13 P/E ratio. It also offers search and search-related advertising services; and Internet value-added services related to the operation of Web games and mobile games developed by third parties, as well as other services and products, including smart hardware products.

Endo International plc develops, manufactures, and distributes pharmaceutical products and devices worldwide. The company has market cap of $913.78 million. The Company’s U.S. It currently has negative earnings. Generic Pharmaceuticals segment provides tablets, capsules, powders, injectables, liquids, nasal sprays, ophthalmics, and transdermal patches for pain management, urology, central nervous system disorders, immunosuppression, oncology, womenÂ’s health, and cardiovascular disease markets.

Among 10 analysts covering Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 30% are positive. Endo International had 19 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Monday, March 18 report. On Monday, May 13 the stock rating was downgraded by JP Morgan to “Underweight”. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of ENDP in report on Wednesday, March 13 with “Hold” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, February 28 by FBR Capital. The rating was downgraded by Citigroup to “Neutral” on Monday, June 17. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 8 by Canaccord Genuity. As per Friday, March 8, the company rating was maintained by Mizuho. The rating was downgraded by RBC Capital Markets to “Sector Perform” on Thursday, July 11. The stock of Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by Cantor Fitzgerald.