Sogou Inc. (SOGO) EPS Estimated At $0.08; Investure Has Lowered Jd Com (JD) Position

Investure Llc decreased Jd Com Inc (JD) stake by 3.88% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Investure Llc sold 15,044 shares as Jd Com Inc (JD)’s stock declined 0.96%. The Investure Llc holds 372,721 shares with $11.29 million value, down from 387,765 last quarter. Jd Com Inc now has $40.98 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $28.19. About 8.39M shares traded. JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) has declined 14.93% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.93% the S&P500. Some Historical JD News: 09/05/2018 – JD.com and iQlYl Joint Membership Program Attracts a Combined One Million Users in the First Week; 24/04/2018 – E-Commerce: Global Markets to 2022 – Leading Players are Alibaba, Amazon.com, Apple, JD.com and Walmart – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/04/2018 – JD.com takes $85 mln stake in Allianz China unit; 18/04/2018 – Tencent, JD.com to join CNY 3 billion LeTV rescue, sources say; 16/04/2018 – ALLIANZ CHINA GENERAL INSURANCE SAYS JD.COM’S UNIT TO INVEST 536.6 MLN YUAN FOR 33.33 PCT STAKE IN THE COMPANY; 23/03/2018 – Oh nuts! China shoppers lament tariffs on US almonds, pistachio and fruit; 16/03/2018 – The fundraising by JD Finance kicked off late last year and is expected to be finalized in the coming weeks; 08/05/2018 – JD.COM – ANNUAL ACTIVE CUSTOMER ACCOUNTS UP BY 27.6% TO 301.8 MLN IN 12 MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 FROM 236.5 MLN IN 12 MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2017; 16/04/2018 – JD.COM – CO’S FINANCIAL STATEMENTS HAVE BEEN PREPARED IN CONFORMITY WITH U.S. GENERALLY ACCEPTED ACCOUNTING PRINCIPLES THROUGHOUT PERIODS SINCE 2011; 08/05/2018 – JD Com 1Q Adj EPS 11c

Analysts expect Sogou Inc. (NYSE:SOGO) to report $0.08 EPS on November, 4.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 14.29% from last quarter’s $0.07 EPS. SOGO’s profit would be $31.30M giving it 15.39 P/E if the $0.08 EPS is correct. After having $0.07 EPS previously, Sogou Inc.’s analysts see 14.29% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.015 during the last trading session, reaching $4.925. About 668,958 shares traded. Sogou Inc. (NYSE:SOGO) has declined 60.52% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.52% the S&P500. Some Historical SOGO News: 25/04/2018 – Sogou 1Q EPS $0.04; 22/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – SOGOU TRAVEL TRANSLATOR SELLS OUT ON LAUNCH DAY; 16/05/2018 – Sogou Launches Sales of Al-Powered Sogou Smart Recording Translator; 20/03/2018 CHINA LITERATURE – UNIT ENTERS COMPREHENSIVE COOPERATION AGREEMENT WITH SOGOU TECHNOLOGY TO CONDUCT COOPERATION ON GAMES, LITERARY WORK AND AUDIO WORK; 27/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, Sanofi, Sogou Inc. Sponsored ADR, Unilever, Ja; 25/04/2018 – Sogou 1Q Rev $248.4M; 25/04/2018 – SOGOU INC- QTRLY NET INCOME PER ADS $ 0.04; 25/04/2018 – Sogou 1Q Net $15.3M; 20/03/2018 – CHINA LITERATURE IN COOPERATION AGREEMENT WITH SOGOU TECHNOLOGY; 25/04/2018 – Sogou Sees 2Q Rev $295M-$305M

Sogou Inc. provides search and search-related services in the People's Republic of China. The company has market cap of $1.93 billion. The firm provides Sogou Search, a search engine; and Sogou Input Method, a Chinese language input software for mobile and PC MAUs. It has a 28.8 P/E ratio. It also offers search and search-related advertising services; Internet value-added services related to the operation of Web games and mobile games developed by third parties; and online reading services, as well as other services and products, including smart hardware products.

More notable recent Sogou Inc. (NYSE:SOGO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Ten Years After Spinning It Off, Sohu Wants Changyou Back – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “HIMX, MAXR, OLED and SOGO among tech movers – Seeking Alpha” published on September 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Sogou Inc. (NYSE:SOGO) Has Attractive Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Sogou Inc. (NYSE:SOGO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Calculating The Fair Value Of Sogou Inc. (NYSE:SOGO) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “80 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” with publication date: September 11, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering JD.com (NASDAQ:JD), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. JD.com has $36.5000 highest and $3100 lowest target. $34.50’s average target is 22.38% above currents $28.19 stock price. JD.com had 10 analyst reports since April 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Mizuho with “Neutral” on Wednesday, August 14.