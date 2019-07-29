Sogou Inc. (SOGO) EPS Estimated At $0.06; Sarissa Capital Management LP Has Increased Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (IRWD) Stake By $16.77 Million

Sarissa Capital Management Lp increased Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IRWD) stake by 20.63% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sarissa Capital Management Lp acquired 1.29 million shares as Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IRWD)’s stock declined 20.62%. The Sarissa Capital Management Lp holds 7.54M shares with $102.05 million value, up from 6.25 million last quarter. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. now has $1.62 billion valuation. The stock increased 5.69% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $10.41. About 1.05M shares traded. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) has declined 36.78% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.21% the S&P500. Some Historical IRWD News: 09/04/2018 – Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Announces Director Nomination from Sarissa Capital; 03/05/2018 – Ironwood and Allergan Announce Settlement with Aurobindo Pharma Resolving LINZESS® (linaclotide) Patent Litigation; 09/05/2018 – Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Files Investor Presentation Highlighting Actions Taken Designed to Unlock Shareholder Value; 31/05/2018 – Sarissa Cap Issues Statement on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals; 23/05/2018 – Ironwood Pharmaceuticals to Highlight Clinical Data for IW-3718 in Persistent Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) at; 14/05/2018 – IRONWOOD PHARMACEUTICALS URGES HOLDERS TO VOTE FOR CO. NOMINEES; 01/05/2018 – Ironwood Pharmaceuticals to Have Separate Boards and Management Teams for Each Business; 09/04/2018 – Ironwood Pharma: Sarissa Capital Intends to Nominate Alex Denner to Stand for Election to Board; 01/05/2018 – Ironwood Pharmaceuticals: Separation Expected to Result in Two Independent, Publicly Traded Companies; 09/04/2018 – IRONWOOD REPORTS DIRECTOR NOMINATION FROM SARISSA CAPITAL

Analysts expect Sogou Inc. (NYSE:SOGO) to report $0.06 EPS on August, 5 before the open.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 33.33% from last quarter’s $0.09 EPS. SOGO’s profit would be $23.48M giving it 15.96 P/E if the $0.06 EPS is correct. After having $-0.01 EPS previously, Sogou Inc.’s analysts see -700.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.05% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $3.83. About 401,441 shares traded. Sogou Inc. (NYSE:SOGO) has declined 46.32% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 50.75% the S&P500. Some Historical SOGO News: 22/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – SOGOU TRAVEL TRANSLATOR SELLS OUT ON LAUNCH DAY; 25/04/2018 – Sogou Sees 2Q Rev $295M-$305M; 25/04/2018 – Sogou 1Q Net $15.3M; 20/03/2018 – CHINA LITERATURE IN COOPERATION AGREEMENT WITH SOGOU TECHNOLOGY; 25/04/2018 – Sogou 1Q EPS $0.04; 22/03/2018 – Sogou Travel Translator Sells Out on Launch Day; 16/05/2018 – Sogou Launches Sales of Al-Powered Sogou Smart Recording Translator; 27/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, Sanofi, Sogou Inc. Sponsored ADR, Unilever, Ja; 20/03/2018 CHINA LITERATURE – UNIT ENTERS COMPREHENSIVE COOPERATION AGREEMENT WITH SOGOU TECHNOLOGY TO CONDUCT COOPERATION ON GAMES, LITERARY WORK AND AUDIO WORK; 25/04/2018 – SOGOU INC- QTRLY NET INCOME PER ADS $ 0.04

Sogou Inc. provides search and search-related services in the People's Republic of China. The company has market cap of $1.50 billion. The firm provides Sogou Search, a search engine; and Sogou Input Method, a Chinese language input software for mobile and PC MAUs. It has a 19.05 P/E ratio. It also offers search and search-related advertising services; Internet value-added services related to the operation of Web games and mobile games developed by third parties; and online reading services, as well as other services and products, including smart hardware products.

More notable recent Sogou Inc. (NYSE:SOGO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Cashing In On Sogou’s Cash Position – Seeking Alpha” on June 30, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Surprising Stocks Hitting New Lows This Week – The Motley Fool” published on July 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Sogou – The Market Is Missing Huge Market Share Gains – Seeking Alpha” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Sogou Inc. (NYSE:SOGO) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Sogou to Report Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results on August 5, 2019 – PRNewswire” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Sogou Inc. (NYSE:SOGO) Has Attractive Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

More notable recent Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Ironwood Pharmaceuticals to Host Second Quarter 2019 Investor Update Call – Business Wire” on July 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (IRWD) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: What to Know Ahead of Q2 Release – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “40 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Friday’s After-Market Session – Benzinga” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The Week Ahead In Biotech: Pending Clinical Readouts, Earnings Dominate – Yahoo Finance” published on July 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did Changing Sentiment Drive Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’s (NASDAQ:IRWD) Share Price Down By 41%? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 08, 2019.