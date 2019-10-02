Sogou Inc. (SOGO) and Zillow Group Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Comparing side by side

Both Sogou Inc. (NYSE:SOGO) and Zillow Group Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) are Internet Information Providers companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sogou Inc. 5 3.45 63.00M 0.20 18.66 Zillow Group Inc. 33 -0.47 134.27M -0.84 0.00

In table 1 we can see Sogou Inc. and Zillow Group Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Sogou Inc. (NYSE:SOGO) and Zillow Group Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sogou Inc. 1,368,464,495.95% 8% 5.4% Zillow Group Inc. 409,359,756.10% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Sogou Inc. and Zillow Group Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sogou Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Zillow Group Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Sogou Inc. has a consensus price target of $3.9, and a -21.05% downside potential. On the other hand, Zillow Group Inc.’s potential upside is 48.76% and its consensus price target is $44.33. The information presented earlier suggests that Zillow Group Inc. looks more robust than Sogou Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 23.9% of Sogou Inc. shares and 2.55% of Zillow Group Inc. shares. Insiders owned 20.85% of Sogou Inc. shares. Comparatively, 1.21% are Zillow Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sogou Inc. -4.56% -8.94% -32.19% -39.87% -60.52% -28.19% Zillow Group Inc. 2.04% 5% 53.77% 48.69% -10.34% 58.2%

For the past year Sogou Inc. has -28.19% weaker performance while Zillow Group Inc. has 58.2% stronger performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 13 factors Sogou Inc. beats Zillow Group Inc.

Sogou Inc. provides search and search-related services in China. The company provides Sogou Search, a search engine; and Sogou Input Method, a Chinese language input software for mobile and PC MAUs. It also offers search and search-related advertising services; and Internet value-added services related to the operation of Web games and mobile games developed by third parties, as well as other products and services, including smart hardware products. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Beijing, China. Sogou Inc. is a subsidiary of Sohu.com Inc.

Zillow Group, Inc. operates real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to enable people find information about homes and connect with local professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing. The companyÂ’s portfolio of consumer brands comprises real estate and rental marketplaces, such as Zillow, Trulia, StreetEasy, HotPads, Naked Apartments, and RealEstate.com. It also offers a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and owns and operates various brands comprising Mortech, dotloop, and Bridge Interactive, as well as provides advertising services to real estate agents, and rental and mortgage professionals. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.