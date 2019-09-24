Sogou Inc. (SOGO) and Limelight Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) Comparison side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Sogou Inc. (NYSE:SOGO) and Limelight Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW). The two are both Internet Information Providers companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sogou Inc. 5 1.72 N/A 0.20 18.66 Limelight Networks Inc. 3 2.02 N/A -0.20 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Sogou Inc. and Limelight Networks Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Sogou Inc. and Limelight Networks Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sogou Inc. 0.00% 8% 5.4% Limelight Networks Inc. 0.00% -13.1% -10.7%

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Sogou Inc. and Limelight Networks Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sogou Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Limelight Networks Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Sogou Inc. has a -21.37% downside potential and a consensus price target of $3.9.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Sogou Inc. and Limelight Networks Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 23.9% and 71.2%. Insiders held 20.85% of Sogou Inc. shares. Competitively, Limelight Networks Inc. has 5.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sogou Inc. -4.56% -8.94% -32.19% -39.87% -60.52% -28.19% Limelight Networks Inc. 15.81% -3.9% -11.44% -9.67% -38.55% 15.81%

For the past year Sogou Inc. has -28.19% weaker performance while Limelight Networks Inc. has 15.81% stronger performance.

Summary

Sogou Inc. beats Limelight Networks Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Sogou Inc. provides search and search-related services in China. The company provides Sogou Search, a search engine; and Sogou Input Method, a Chinese language input software for mobile and PC MAUs. It also offers search and search-related advertising services; and Internet value-added services related to the operation of Web games and mobile games developed by third parties, as well as other products and services, including smart hardware products. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Beijing, China. Sogou Inc. is a subsidiary of Sohu.com Inc.

Limelight Networks, Inc. provides content delivery network services to deliver digital content over the Internet in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers the Orchestrate Platform, a suite of integrated services, which include content delivery services, mobile delivery services, video content management services, performance services for Website and Web application acceleration and security, cloud storage services for various devices, and cloud-based content security services. It also offers professional services and other infrastructure services, such as transit and rack space services. The company serves traditional and emerging media companies operating in the television, music, radio, newspaper, magazine, movie, game, software, and social media industries, as well as enterprises, technology companies, and government entities conducting business online. Limelight Networks, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.