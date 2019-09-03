Sogou Inc. (SOGO) and Baidu Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Contrasting side by side

Sogou Inc. (NYSE:SOGO) and Baidu Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) have been rivals in the Internet Information Providers for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sogou Inc. 5 1.52 N/A 0.20 18.66 Baidu Inc. 137 0.00 N/A 8.44 13.23

Table 1 demonstrates Sogou Inc. and Baidu Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Baidu Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Sogou Inc. When business has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. Sogou Inc.’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Sogou Inc. (NYSE:SOGO) and Baidu Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sogou Inc. 0.00% 8% 5.4% Baidu Inc. 0.00% 12.9% 7%

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Sogou Inc. and Baidu Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sogou Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Baidu Inc. 0 2 4 2.67

$3.9 is Sogou Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential downside is -11.16%. On the other hand, Baidu Inc.’s potential upside is 56.19% and its consensus target price is $163.17. Based on the data given earlier, Baidu Inc. is looking more favorable than Sogou Inc., analysts view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 23.9% of Sogou Inc. shares and 79.4% of Baidu Inc. shares. 20.85% are Sogou Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 15.6% of Baidu Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sogou Inc. -4.56% -8.94% -32.19% -39.87% -60.52% -28.19% Baidu Inc. -4.02% -5.35% -32.47% -34.04% -55.57% -29.57%

For the past year Sogou Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Baidu Inc.

Summary

Baidu Inc. beats on 9 of the 12 factors Sogou Inc.

Sogou Inc. provides search and search-related services in China. The company provides Sogou Search, a search engine; and Sogou Input Method, a Chinese language input software for mobile and PC MAUs. It also offers search and search-related advertising services; and Internet value-added services related to the operation of Web games and mobile games developed by third parties, as well as other products and services, including smart hardware products. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Beijing, China. Sogou Inc. is a subsidiary of Sohu.com Inc.

Baidu, Inc. provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through three segments: Search Services, Transaction Services, and IQiyi. It offers Chinese language search platform on its Baidu.com Website that enables users to find relevant information online, including Web pages, news, images, documents, and multimedia files through links provided on its Website; and transaction platform, including Nuomi.com to connect online and offline services provided by third-parties. The company also provides transaction services, such as Baidu Nuomi, Baidu Deliveries, Baidu Mobile Game, Baidu Wallet, Baidu Maps, and others; and iQiyi, an online video platform with a content library that includes licensed movies, television series, cartoons, shows, and other programs. In addition, it offers auction-based pay-for-performance services; online marketing services based on search queries, contextuals, audience attributes, media and placement attributes, and other forms; and consultative services. The company serves online marketing customers, including SMEs, large domestic companies, and Chinese divisions and subsidiaries of multinational companies operating in the retail and ecommerce, local services, medical and healthcare, network service, financial services, education, online games, transportation, construction, business services, and decoration industries. The company was formerly known as Baidu.com, Inc. and changed its name to Baidu, Inc. in December 2008. Baidu, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Beijing, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.