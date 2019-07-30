Softcat Plc (LON:SCT) Buy Rating Kept by Berenberg; The Price Objective is Set to GBX 1100.00; Perceptive Advisors Has Raised Concert Pharmaceuticals (CNCE) Holding By $3.97 Million

Perceptive Advisors Llc increased Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc (CNCE) stake by 17.66% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 330,862 shares as Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc (CNCE)’s stock declined 28.83%. The Perceptive Advisors Llc holds 2.20M shares with $26.61M value, up from 1.87M last quarter. Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc now has $244.86 million valuation. The stock decreased 1.15% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $10.29. About 44,723 shares traded. Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) has declined 48.93% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.36% the S&P500. Some Historical CNCE News: 03/05/2018 – Concert Pharmaceuticals Expects Cash, Cash Equivalents and Investments as of March 31, 2018 to Be Sufficient to Fund the Co Into 2021; 25/04/2018 – Concert Pharmaceuticals Completes Enrollment in Phase 2a Trial of CTP-543 in Alopecia Areata; 22/04/2018 – DJ Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CNCE); 10/04/2018 – CONCERT PHARMACEUTICALS: INTER PARTES REVIEW FILED BY INCYTE; 03/05/2018 – Concert Pharma Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – Concert Pharma Presenting at Conference Apr 9; 07/05/2018 – Concert Pharma at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – CONCERT PHARMACEUTICALS: PTAB GRANTED REQUEST FOR REHEARING; 03/05/2018 – Concert Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr 19c; 25/04/2018 – Concert Pharmaceuticals: Topline Phase 2a Data From the 4 Mg and 8 Mg Cohorts Expected in Fourth Qtr of 2018

They currently have a GBX 1100.00 target price per share on Softcat Plc (LON:SCT). Berenberg’s target would suggest a potential upside of 13.64% from the company’s stock close price. This was disclosed to clients in a note on Tuesday morning.

More news for Softcat plc (LON:SCT) were recently published by: Finance.Yahoo.com, which released: “How Do Analysts See Softcat plc (LON:SCT) Performing Over The Next Year? – Yahoo Finance” on July 15, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s article titled: “Electric Drives Market to Grow by USD 5.11 Billion during 2019-2023 | Technavio – Yahoo Finance” and published on June 24, 2019 is yet another important article.

Softcat plc primarily acts as a value-added IT reseller in the United Kingdom. The company has market cap of 1.92 billion GBP. It provides IT infrastructure services to corporate and public sector organizations, such as software licensing, workplace technology, cloud and datacenter, and networking and security services. It has a 30.63 P/E ratio. The firm also offers business intelligence and analytics solutions; asset management solutions; cloud and managed services; collaboration solutions; commodity sourcing solutions; end user computing and mobility solutions; and print solutions, as well as provides professional services.

The stock decreased 0.15% or GBX 1.5 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 968. About 31,762 shares traded. Softcat plc (LON:SCT) has 0.00% since July 30, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $4.13 million activity. On Monday, June 10 BVF PARTNERS L P/IL sold $4.13 million worth of Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) or 386,289 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.57, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 11 investors sold CNCE shares while 25 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 17.33 million shares or 0.06% less from 17.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Acadian Asset Ltd Llc owns 535,173 shares. Wells Fargo Com Mn, a California-based fund reported 41,481 shares. Millennium Limited Liability Com accumulated 826,868 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board holds 0% or 28,500 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership holds 0.01% in Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) or 1.14M shares. Qs Investors Limited accumulated 83,122 shares. Axa stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE). Tiaa Cref Investment Mngmt, a New York-based fund reported 112,204 shares. Aqr Cap Ltd stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE). Tower Cap Ltd Liability (Trc) stated it has 288 shares. Panagora Asset owns 132,192 shares. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag owns 84,017 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 25,400 shares. Renaissance Techs Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 703,600 shares. Swiss National Bank & Trust has 0% invested in Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) for 31,092 shares.

More notable recent Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) Insiders Increased Their Holdings – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The Week Ahead In Biotech: Pending Clinical Readouts, Earnings Dominate – Yahoo Finance” published on July 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Concert Pharmaceuticals (CNCE) Investor Presentation – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” on May 07, 2019. More interesting news about Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Concert Pharma secures $50M stock sales agreement – Seeking Alpha” published on March 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Concert Pharma’s CTP-692 shows favorable safety profile in early-stage studies – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 12, 2019.