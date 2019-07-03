SOCO International PLC (LON:SIA) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt; Air Transport Services Group (ATSG) Sentiment Is 1.02

In an analyst report revealed on 3 July, SOCO International PLC (LON:SIA) stock had its “Buy” Rating restate by equity analysts at Peel Hunt.

Air Transport Services Group Inc (ATSG) investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.10, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. The ratio turned negative, as 63 investment managers started new or increased stock positions, while 62 decreased and sold stakes in Air Transport Services Group Inc. The investment managers in our database now hold: 52.42 million shares, up from 51.45 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Air Transport Services Group Inc in top ten stock positions increased from 7 to 8 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 15 Reduced: 47 Increased: 33 New Position: 30.

It closed at GBX 68.5 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 3, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

SOCO International plc engages in the exploration and production of gas and oil properties. The company has market cap of 272.30 million GBP. It has interests in gas and oil properties located in Vietnam, the Republic of Congo, and Angola. It has a 8.46 P/E ratio.

Analysts await Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $0.24 EPS, down 14.29% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.28 per share. ATSG’s profit will be $14.25M for 24.43 P/E if the $0.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.37 actual EPS reported by Air Transport Services Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -35.14% negative EPS growth.

Red Mountain Capital Partners Llc holds 21.13% of its portfolio in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. for 1.27 million shares. Moab Capital Partners Llc owns 2.00 million shares or 10.93% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Private Capital Management Llc has 4.49% invested in the company for 1.29 million shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Venator Capital Management Ltd. has invested 3.1% in the stock. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C., a Oklahoma-based fund reported 613,355 shares.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 sales for $826,809 activity.