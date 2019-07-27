Socket Mobile, Inc. (SCKT) Reaches $2.56 52-Week High; Ball (BLL) Covered By 3 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Among 4 analysts covering Ball (NYSE:BLL), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Ball had 10 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, May 17 by Wells Fargo. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Wednesday, April 17. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of BLL in report on Wednesday, February 13 with “Outperform” rating. On Friday, February 15 the stock rating was downgraded by UBS to “Neutral”. Citigroup maintained Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) on Friday, April 5 with “Buy” rating. As per Thursday, July 11, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform” on Thursday, February 21. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Wednesday, June 5 by Morgan Stanley. See Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) latest ratings:

11/07/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Buy Old Target: $69.0000 New Target: $81.0000 Maintain

05/06/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Overweight Old Target: $66.0000 New Target: $71.0000 Maintain

17/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

17/05/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Rating: Outperform Old Target: $66.0000 New Target: $68.0000 Maintain

17/04/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $55 New Target: $63 Maintain

09/04/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Market Perform Downgrade

05/04/2019 Broker: Citigroup Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $61 New Target: $68 Maintain

21/02/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $56 New Target: $60 Maintain

15/02/2019 Broker: UBS Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Downgrade

13/02/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $55 New Target: $60 Maintain

The stock of Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT) hit a new 52-week high and has $2.76 target or 8.00% above today’s $2.56 share price. The 7 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $15.36M company. The 1-year high was reported on Jul, 27 by Barchart.com. If the $2.76 price target is reached, the company will be worth $1.23 million more. The stock increased 8.02% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $2.56. About 63,703 shares traded or 512.65% up from the average. Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT) has declined 10.11% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.54% the S&P500. Some Historical SCKT News: 12/03/2018 Socket Mobile Reports Preliminary Results of Modified Dutch Auction Tender Offer; 14/03/2018 – Socket Mobile Reports Final Results of Modified Dutch Auction Tender Offer

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.49, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 36 investors sold Ball Corporation shares while 173 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 262.22 million shares or 4.96% less from 275.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Price T Rowe Associate Inc Md owns 32.17M shares. Aqr Capital Mngmt Limited Co invested in 0% or 27,946 shares. Cwm Limited Liability owns 0% invested in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) for 433 shares. Lapides Asset Mgmt Limited Liability has 48,600 shares. Moreover, Barclays Pcl has 0.04% invested in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) for 1.12 million shares. Addenda Inc has invested 0.13% in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL). Point72 Asset Management Ltd Partnership has 20,410 shares. Huntington Financial Bank reported 111,766 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Texas Permanent School Fund invested in 65,044 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Legal & General Public Limited Liability Co accumulated 2.10M shares or 0.07% of the stock. Bessemer holds 0% or 3,007 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada has invested 0.01% in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL). Gotham Asset Ltd Com stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL). Illinois-based Nuveen Asset Management Ltd has invested 0.02% in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL). Paloma Mngmt Company, Connecticut-based fund reported 35,862 shares.

The stock increased 1.19% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $72.14. About 1.90 million shares traded. Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) has risen 62.96% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 58.53% the S&P500. Some Historical BLL News: 24/05/2018 – Ladies and Gentlemen of Tampa Bay Jump into the Fight Against Human Trafficking with Gentlemen’s Ball; 30/05/2018 – BALL CORP – BALL AEROSPACE CHOSEN TO DEVELOP, BUILD WIDE FIELD INSTRUMENT OPTICAL MECHANICAL ASSEMBLY FOR NASA’S WIDE FIELD INFRARED SURVEY TELESCOPE; 21/03/2018 – Inquisitr: Lakers Rumors: Isaiah Thomas Open To Staying As Lonzo Ball’s Backup, Reports `Los Angeles Times’; 03/05/2018 – Ball Corp 1Q Net $125M; 13/03/2018 – School of American Ballet Marks Annual Winter Ball; 28/03/2018 – Cricket-Ball-tampering punishments don’t fit the crime – Warne; 04/05/2018 – BT GROUP PLC BT.L – KAREN RICHARDSON AND TONY BALL WILL STEP DOWN FROM BT BOARD AT END OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING ON 11 JULY 2018; 09/04/2018 – CVR ENERGY INC SAYS CFO SUSAN BALL AGREED TO MOVE EFFECTIVE DATE OF RESIGNATION TO FOLLOW CO’S FILING QUARTERLY REPORTS ON FORM 10-Q FOR MARCH QUARTER; 27/04/2018 – Australia Industrial Valves (Gate Valves, Ball Valves, Globe Valves, Check Valves & Others) Market, 2013-2023 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 25/04/2018 – BALL CORP BLL.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.10/SHR

Ball Corporation supplies metal packaging products to the beverage, food, personal care, and household industries. The company has market cap of $24.15 billion. It operates in five divisions: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace. It has a 56.4 P/E ratio. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment makes and sells metal beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $6.16 million activity. $371,886 worth of Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) shares were sold by Fisher Daniel William. The insider HAYES JOHN A sold $5.06 million. $725,018 worth of Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) was sold by MORRISON SCOTT C.

