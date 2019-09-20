Socket Mobile Inc. (SCKT) and Its Rivals Comparing side by side.

Socket Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT) is a company in the Computer Peripherals industry and that’s how we compare it to its peers. The contrasting will be based on the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Socket Mobile Inc. has 8.5% of its shares owned by institutional investors versus an average of 43.62% institutional ownership for its competitors. 25.76% of Socket Mobile Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.77% of all Computer Peripherals companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Socket Mobile Inc. and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Socket Mobile Inc. 0.00% -4.60% -3.10% Industry Average 5.03% 13.58% 8.62%

Earnings & Valuation

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Socket Mobile Inc. N/A 2 0.00 Industry Average 37.53M 746.00M 42.88

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Socket Mobile Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Socket Mobile Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.67 2.50 2.56

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Socket Mobile Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Socket Mobile Inc. 10.83% 23.72% 14.83% 33% 9.92% 77.33% Industry Average 4.78% 10.08% 13.81% 28.96% 39.12% 44.48%

For the past year Socket Mobile Inc. was more bullish than its peers.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Socket Mobile Inc. are 1.3 and 0.8. Competitively, Socket Mobile Inc.’s competitors have 3.13 and 2.29 for Current and Quick Ratio. Socket Mobile Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Socket Mobile Inc.

Volatility & Risk

Socket Mobile Inc. has a beta of 0.28 and its 72.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Socket Mobile Inc.’s competitors are 9.54% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.10 beta.

Dividends

Socket Mobile Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Socket Mobile Inc.’s competitors beat Socket Mobile Inc. on 3 of the 4 factors.

Socket Mobile, Inc. produces data capture products for mobile applications used in business mobility markets in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The companyÂ’s products are incorporated into mobile applications used in mobile point of sale, enterprise mobility, asset tracking, control systems, logistics, event management, medical, and education. It provides cordless data capture devices that connect over Bluetooth and work with applications running on smartphones, mobile computers, and tablets; and software developer kits to mobile application developers to enable them to integrate its products into their applications. The company offers barcode scanning products for 1D imager and laser, and 2D barcode scanning in standard and durable cases. It is also developing D600, a contactless SmartTag reader writer version of its durable handheld barcode scanner that reads and writes various types of electronic SmartTags, including near field communications. In addition, the company offers SocketCare services program, which provides extended warranty and accidental breakage coverage for various products. It markets its products through a network of distributors and on-line resellers, application developers, and value added resellers. The company was formerly known as Socket Communications, Inc. and changed its name to Socket Mobile, Inc. in April 2008. Socket Mobile, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Newark, California.