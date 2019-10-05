Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (SQM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP)

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) and Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Chemicals – Major Diversified. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. 26 2.33 28.58M 1.55 19.09 Westlake Chemical Partners LP 22 0.77 19.30M 1.61 14.58

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Westlake Chemical Partners LP appears to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher P/E ratio. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. is trading at a higher P/E ratio than Westlake Chemical Partners LP, indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 has Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. and Westlake Chemical Partners LP’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. 109,376,195.94% 19.5% 9.5% Westlake Chemical Partners LP 87,887,067.40% 10.9% 3.4%

Risk and Volatility

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. is 9.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.09. Competitively, Westlake Chemical Partners LP’s 43.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.57 beta.

Liquidity

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A.’s Current Ratio is 3.9 while its Quick Ratio is 2.4. On the competitive side is, Westlake Chemical Partners LP which has a 9.1 Current Ratio and a 9 Quick Ratio. Westlake Chemical Partners LP is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A.

Analyst Recommendations

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. and Westlake Chemical Partners LP Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. 1 1 0 2.50 Westlake Chemical Partners LP 0 0 1 3.00

The consensus price target of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. is $27, with potential of 0.00%. Competitively the consensus price target of Westlake Chemical Partners LP is $27, which is potential 17.39% upside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, is looking more favorable than .

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. and Westlake Chemical Partners LP has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 27.9% and 45.1%. Insiders held roughly 72.4% of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 4% of Westlake Chemical Partners LP shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. -3.31% -3.47% -16.08% -30.04% -36.74% -23% Westlake Chemical Partners LP -0.8% -3.89% 4.96% 1.29% -7.3% -2.61%

For the past year Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. was more bearish than Westlake Chemical Partners LP.

Summary

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. beats Westlake Chemical Partners LP on 10 of the 14 factors.

Chemical and Mining Company of Chile Inc. produces and sells specialty plant nutrients, industrial chemicals, iodine and derivatives, lithium and derivatives, potassium, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, such as potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, including vegetables, fruits, and flowers under the Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, and Allganic brands. It also provides iodine and its derivatives for use in medical, pharmaceutical, agricultural, and industrial applications comprising X-ray contrast media, polarizing films for LCD and LED, antiseptics, biocides and disinfectants in the synthesis of pharmaceuticals, electronics, pigments, and dye components under the QIodine brand. In addition, the company offers lithium carbonates for various applications, such as electrochemical materials for batteries, frits for ceramic and enamel industries, heat-resistant glass, air conditioning chemicals, casting powder for steel extrusion, primary aluminum smelting process, pharmaceuticals, and lithium derivatives; supplies lithium hydroxide for the lubricating greases industry, as well as for cathodes for batteries; and sells lithium chloride solutions. Its lithium products are marketed under the QLithiumCarbonate, QLithiumHydroxide, and QLubelith brands. Further, it provides potassium chloride, a commodity fertilizer; potassium sulfate, a specialty fertilizer; and industrial chemicals, including sodium nitrate, potassium nitrate, potassium chloride, and solar salts under the QSodiumNitrate, QPotassiumNitrate, QPotassiumChloride, QBoricAcid, and Ultrasol brands, as well as sells other fertilizers and blends. The company sells its products through sales offices and a network of distributors worldwide. Chemical and Mining Company of Chile Inc. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Santiago, Chile.