Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (SQM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Univar Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) and Univar Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) compete against each other in the Chemicals – Major Diversified sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. 26 2.40 28.58M 1.55 19.09 Univar Inc. 20 2.26 111.12M 0.37 59.14

In table 1 we can see Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. and Univar Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Univar Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. The company that Presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. is currently more affordable than Univar Inc., because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) and Univar Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. 109,669,992.33% 19.5% 9.5% Univar Inc. 549,826,818.41% 3.2% 0.7%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.09 shows that Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. is 9.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Univar Inc.’s beta is 1.52 which is 52.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. is 2.4 while its Current Ratio is 3.9. Meanwhile, Univar Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2 while its Quick Ratio is 1.5. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Univar Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. and Univar Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. 1 1 0 2.50 Univar Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. has a consensus target price of $27, and a -3.19% downside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 27.9% of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. shares and 92.66% of Univar Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 72.4% of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A.’s shares. Comparatively, 0.4% are Univar Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. -3.31% -3.47% -16.08% -30.04% -36.74% -23% Univar Inc. -0.45% -0.36% 0.59% 6.86% -18.13% 24.69%

For the past year Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. has -23% weaker performance while Univar Inc. has 24.69% stronger performance.

Summary

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. beats Univar Inc. on 9 of the 14 factors.

Chemical and Mining Company of Chile Inc. produces and sells specialty plant nutrients, industrial chemicals, iodine and derivatives, lithium and derivatives, potassium, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, such as potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, including vegetables, fruits, and flowers under the Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, and Allganic brands. It also provides iodine and its derivatives for use in medical, pharmaceutical, agricultural, and industrial applications comprising X-ray contrast media, polarizing films for LCD and LED, antiseptics, biocides and disinfectants in the synthesis of pharmaceuticals, electronics, pigments, and dye components under the QIodine brand. In addition, the company offers lithium carbonates for various applications, such as electrochemical materials for batteries, frits for ceramic and enamel industries, heat-resistant glass, air conditioning chemicals, casting powder for steel extrusion, primary aluminum smelting process, pharmaceuticals, and lithium derivatives; supplies lithium hydroxide for the lubricating greases industry, as well as for cathodes for batteries; and sells lithium chloride solutions. Its lithium products are marketed under the QLithiumCarbonate, QLithiumHydroxide, and QLubelith brands. Further, it provides potassium chloride, a commodity fertilizer; potassium sulfate, a specialty fertilizer; and industrial chemicals, including sodium nitrate, potassium nitrate, potassium chloride, and solar salts under the QSodiumNitrate, QPotassiumNitrate, QPotassiumChloride, QBoricAcid, and Ultrasol brands, as well as sells other fertilizers and blends. The company sells its products through sales offices and a network of distributors worldwide. Chemical and Mining Company of Chile Inc. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Santiago, Chile.

Univar Inc. distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It offers herbicides, fungicides, insecticides, seed, micronutrients, macronutrients, horticultural products, fertilizers, and feed; storage, packaging, and logistics services for crop protection companies, storing chemicals, feed-grade materials, and seed and equipment parties; and pest control products and equipment. The company also provides organic, inorganic, and polymer chemistries; enzymes, surfactants, solvents, dispersants, thickeners, bleaching aides, builders, chelants, alkalis, and other chemicals for the manufacturing of cleaning products; resins, pigments, solvents, thickeners, dispersants, and other additives; and epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxides, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines. In addition, it offers thickeners, emulsifiers, sweeteners, preservatives, leavening agents, and humectants, as well as texturizer and fat replacement products that include xanthan gum, locust bean gum, cellulosics, and guar gum; acidulants and alkalis; and supplements and related products. Further, the company provides chemicals and service, bulk chemicals, and specialty blended products for the energy sector; surfactants, emollients, emulsifiers, rheology modifiers, active ingredients, color, preservatives, and processing aids for the personal care industry; pharmaceutical ingredients and products, such as aspirin, ascorbic acid, caffeine, and ibuprofen, as well as excipients that include phosphates, polyethylene glycols, polysorbates, methylcellulose, stearyl alcohol, and stearates. Additionally, the company offers transportation and warehousing infrastructure, and chemicals and hazardous materials handling services. It distributes its products through warehouse delivery; direct-to-consumer delivery; and ChemPoint.com distribution platform. Univar Inc. was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois.