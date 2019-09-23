Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (SQM) Reaches $28.53 After 6.00% Up Move; Shannon River Fund Management Has Lowered Pros Holdings (PRO) Position

The stock of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 2.44% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $28.53. About 285,140 shares traded. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) has declined 36.74% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.74% the S&P500. Some Historical SQM News: 17/05/2018 – TIANQI LITHIUM AGREES TO BUY 24% OF SQM FROM NUTRIEN; 09/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE – CHILE GOV’T AGENCY CORFO SAYS CHINESE EFFORTS TO BUY NUTRIEN LTD STAKE IN LITHIUM PRODUCER SQM WOULD GIVE CHINA A MONOPOLY ON WORLD’S LITHIUM RESOURCES – CORFO DIRECTOR; 24/05/2018 – CHILE’S SQM SAYS GLOBAL LITHIUM DEMAND WILL GROW “CLOSE TO 20 PERCENT THIS YEAR AND NEXT YEAR”; 15/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: China’s Tianqi nears $4.3 billion deal to buy stake in Chile’s SQM; 15/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-China’s Tianqi nears $4.3 bln deal to buy stake in Chile’s SQM; 17/05/2018 – NUTRIEN CEO SAYS DEAL WITH SQM WILL GENERATE $4.1B; 24/05/2018 – SQM: LITHIUM PRICE HARDER TO PREDICT IN 2H AS NEW SUPPLY ENTERS; 02/04/2018 – Shareholders in Chilean lithium firm SQM move to shake up governance; 17/05/2018 – AS LONG AS FOREIGN INVESTORS UNDERSTAND THAT THEY HAVE TO OPERATE UNDER CHILEAN LAWS THEY ARE WELCOME, BE THEY CANADIAN OR CHINESE – ECONOMY MINISTER; 03/04/2018 – China miner Tianqi meets with Chilean anti-trust prosecutor on SQMThe move comes after 8 months positive chart setup for the $7.51B company. It was reported on Sep, 23 by Barchart.com. We have $30.24 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:SQM worth $450.54 million more.

PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) has risen 92.45% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending.

Among 2 analysts covering Sociedad Quimica Y Minera (NYSE:SQM), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Sociedad Quimica Y Minera has $3100 highest and $2300 lowest target. $27’s average target is -5.36% below currents $28.53 stock price. Sociedad Quimica Y Minera had 4 analyst reports since April 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) earned “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Friday, May 24. The stock of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) earned “Underweight” rating by JP Morgan on Thursday, August 22.

Chemical and Mining Company of Chile Inc. produces and sells specialty plant nutrients, industrial chemicals, iodine and derivatives, lithium and derivatives, potassium, and other services and products. The company has market cap of $7.51 billion. The firm offers specialty plant nutrients, such as potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, including vegetables, fruits, and flowers under the Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, and Allganic brands. It has a 21.9 P/E ratio. It also provides iodine and its derivatives for use in medical, pharmaceutical, agricultural, and industrial applications comprising X-ray contrast media, polarizing films for LCD and LED, antiseptics, biocides and disinfectants in the synthesis of pharmaceuticals, electronics, pigments, and dye components under the QIodine brand.

Analysts await Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) to report earnings on November, 20. They expect $0.27 EPS, down 15.63% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.32 per share. SQM’s profit will be $71.06 million for 26.42 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual EPS reported by Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Analysts await PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.21 EPS, up 22.22% or $0.06 from last year’s $-0.27 per share. After $-0.22 actual EPS reported by PROS Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.55% EPS growth.